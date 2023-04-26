HTG Deals Newsletter featuring Samsung and LG
Samsung and LG

There’s a lot to love in this week’s deals roundup. Leading the list is a huge sale from Samsung, where you can get your favorite Galaxy S23 series phone and a Galaxy Watch 5 for the lowest prices we’ve seen so far. Also on tap are some stellar discounts on a premium LG TV, Surface laptop, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Sale

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

It hasn’t even been a full three months since Samsung’s latest Galaxy S23 series launched, but we’re already being treated to some fantastic deals. Right now, the S23 Ultra, S23 Plus, and standard S23 are all down to their lowest prices since launch. It goes without saying that Samsung makes some of the best smartphones in the biz, but just in case you need confirmation, several of these handsets were even hand-selected by our editors as some of the best Android phones of 2023. So whichever one you choose to put in your front pocket, you know you’re getting a good device at a steal of a price.

S23 UltraS23 PlusS23

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 For $219 ($60.99 Off)

Samsung

The S23 series aren’t the only Samsung devices on sale this week. You can also pick up one of the best smartwatches of the year for a fantastic low price. The Galaxy Watch 5 is the first smartwatch to run on Wear OS 3, the revamped wearable operating system made in partnership between Samsung and Google. By this stage in the game, Samsung has basically nailed the smartwatch formula, assembling durable materials, fantastic fitness features, and a minimalistic design that our editors loved in our official review. The result is a refined user experience that, in many ways, is even better than Google’s Pixel Watch that runs on the same software, plus the One UI skin.

Galaxy Watch 5

LG G1 Series OLED Evo TV For $1,699 ($297.99 Off)

LG G1 Series TV hanging on a wall
LG

LG makes some fantastic TVs with beautifully bold displays and top-tier performance. Among them is the LG G1, now down to a new all-time-low price. Ranked as the best premium TV of 2022 by our sister site Review Geek, the LG G1 has everything you want in a high-end television — a unique OLED evo panel, a 65-inch 4K 120Hz display for smooth playback, and a dedicated gaming mode built to give the best performance possible when playing high-fidelity AAA games on your favorite console. Though the TV is on the pricey side, it’s never been more affordable thanks to today’s price drop.

LG G1 Series

More Deals This Week

Microsoft

Looking for even more savings? Here are some extra discounts we found around the web this week.

