There’s no shortage of mini PCs, from the M2 Mac Mini to the new Intel NUC 13 Pro. Beelink has released yet another option: the EQ12 Pro desktop computer. It’s available now for under $350.

Beelink already sells a few compact desktop PCs, and the Beelink U59 Pro N5105 earned a spot in our best mini PCs list thanks to its budget pricing and preinstalled copy of Windows 11. The new model is yet another budget machine, this time using Intel’s Core i3-N305 processor — that’s one of the Celeron replacements that were released earlier this year. It’s a budget CPU, with eight efficiency cores (“E-cores”) and a maximum power draw of 25 W. That means the new PC should be power-efficient and low on fan noise, but it won’t be as powerful as a modern Mac Mini or one of the many premium compact PCs.

Beelink EQ12 Pro This compact PC has an Intel Core i3-N305 processor, 16 GB RAM, Windows 11 Pro, and lots of ports. The Amazon listing is on sale right now, but you have to click the Coupon button on the product page.

The other hardware includes 16 GB of DDR5 3800 MHz RAM, a 500 GB M.2 SSD, dual fans, four color options, and dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports. It’s not common to find that much memory in a PC at this price, though the low-end processor will still be an issue for some workloads. The entire PC is just 4.9 x 4.4 x 1.5 inches (10.2 x 11.2 x 3.8 cm) in size.

The product page on Amazon says the PC ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, so it should be suitable as a home server, Plex box, or basic productivity PC out of the box. It’s also advertised as compatible with Linux distributions and OpenWRT. Beyond the compact size, this is just a regular x86-based PC, so it should work with many different operating systems — especially since support for Intel hardware in the Linux kernel is decent these days.

You can buy the Beelink EQ12 Pro from Amazon and Beelink’s website. As of the time of writing, it’s $349 from the company’s own store, and $271.20 on Amazon. You need to click the coupon button on the Amazon listing to get the lowest price.