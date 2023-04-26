You can enable or disable NSFW or "sensitive content" on Twitter by logging into a Twitter account using a web browser, and then clicking More > Settings and Support > Settings and Privacy. On the menu that appears, choose Privacy & safety > Content you see, and toggle the "Display media that may contain sensitive content" checkbox.

Are you tired of Twitter warning you about potentially sensitive, not-safe-for-work content? You can get rid of these warnings by changing one setting. If you’re previously turned off sensitive content warnings, you can change the same setting to remove access to NSFW content.

Enable or Disable Twitter NSFW “Sensitive Content”

To enable NSFW content on Twitter, you’ll need to register for a Twitter account. There’s no way to remove sensitive content warnings without a Twitter account.

Start by logging in to your Twitter account using a web browser on the Twitter homepage. Once logged in, click “More” in the sidebar followed by Settings and Support > Settings and Privacy.

From the list of options that appear, click on “Privacy & safety” and then choose “Content you see” from the list on the right-hand side of the screen.

You can now check or uncheck the “Display media that may contain sensitive content” checkbox. If you disable this option you’ll see warnings in your feed about potential NFSW content. If you enable it, these warnings will be removed.

While you’re in this menu, you can also toggle sensitive content within search results. Click on “Search settings” and a new set of options will appear. Disable the “Hide sensitive content” checkbox to allow NSFW content and accounts to appear in search results.

Can You Toggle Twitter Sensitive Content on Mobile?

Even though the Twitter app has an almost identical set of settings and options (accessible by tapping on your profile picture and then selecting “Settings and privacy” from the sidebar), you can’t enable sensitive content using Twitter’s mobile apps on iPhone, Android, or iPad.

Instead, the mobile app will mirror any settings changes you have made on the web version of Twitter. So, to change this setting on a mobile device, you will have to open the Twitter website in a web browser—either on a phone, tablet, or a computer—and change the setting for your account.

Keep in mind that choosing to display potential NFSW content on your desktop feed will also cause that content to appear in your Twitter feed on mobile apps too.

NSFW Twitter Accounts Must Be Marked as Such

You can read Twitter’s sensitive media policy to get a good understanding of the type of content that the social media network may choose to obscure. Generally speaking, Twitter regards “graphic content and adult nudity and sexual behavior” as sensitive content.

Twitter notes that accounts sharing media that fall into this category must be marked as such under Settings and Privacy > Privacy and Safety > Your Tweets using the “Mark media you Tweet as containing material that may be sensitive” checkbox.

Even with this setting enabled, users are prohibited from sharing such content within a live video, profile header, List banner images, and Community cover photos. This isn’t a black-and-white policy, with some content banned outright. Violations of Twitter’s policy may result in the content being removed and the account being permanently suspended.

If you think content violates Twitter’s policy, you can report the Tweet using the standard method of reporting content. Click or tap on the three dots “…” to the right of a Tweet’s content, then choose “Report Tweet” and follow the instructions.

From takeovers to blue checkmarks, Twitter has gone through a lot of changes (and not all of them for the better.) If you’re over Twitter, you can always delete your account and join a rival service like Mastodon instead.