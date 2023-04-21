As Google Fi has matured, it has undergone several changes. It first started out by the name of Project Fi, before changing to Google Fi to appeal to a wider public. Now, another rebrand has come — and it’s coinciding with several other changes.

Google Fi is now officially called Google Fi Wireless. This name, we suppose, is to make the public more aware of what the service is — a wireless network provider by Google. But as part of this move, the service is also getting a new logo. Instead of having multiple lines make up the word “Fi,” you have those lines instead making up the letter F. Some people might prefer the older logo, but the new logo also does well at evoking Google’s identity.

The new branding also comes with more flexibility in its cellular plans, as well as changes to the plans themselves. For starters, the Simply Unlimited plan now includes support for smartwatches such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and the Google Pixel Watch, with those smartwatch connections coming at no added cost. The Simply Unlimited plan is staying at $80 per month for two to four lines, and you also get 5GB of hotspot data as well as unlimited data, calls, and texts in Mexico and Canada.

In addition, there’s also a brand-new perk that will let you get a Pixel 6a, a Samsung Galaxy A14, or a Motorola Moto G Power if you join the network or add a new line to your plan. In order to get these phones, you do need to commit to sticking to Fi Wireless for at least 24 months, and if you cancel the agreement before then, you’ll need to finish paying off the phone. But as long as you stick with Fi for 2 years, the phone will be free, with its value being reimbursed through bill credits each month.

If these perks are catching your eye, make sure to check out Google Fi’s plans to know more.