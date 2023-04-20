As perhaps one of the world’s biggest social networks, Facebook has been no stranger to controversy, legal woes, and breaches. If you were a Facebook user sometime within the last decade, and you live (or lived) in the US during that time, you might be entitled to get a settlement check.

Meta agreed to fork over $725 million to settle a lawsuit involving the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which saw the now-defunct consulting firm harvest the data of tens of millions of Facebook users over a period of several years, until the public was made aware of it in 2018. This data was then misused by the firm, most notably for political purposes during the 2016 presidential election. Back in the day, CEO Mark Zuckerberg was forced to testify in front of Congress.

The settlement is to be paid among Facebook users who live in the United States and had an active account between May 24th, 2007, and December 22nd, 2022.

To make a claim, you can fill out your info on the official settlement website, answer a few questions, and say whether you’d like to be paid by direct deposit, with a prepaid gift card, or through PayPal. You can also apply for the settlement by mail if you want, although it’s much easier to do so online.

Visit the settlement’s official website to learn more.