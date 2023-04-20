System76 is one of the brands Linux enthusiasts geek out the most about, and with good reason. The company is not only behind the Pop!_OS Linux distribution but also has a lot of hardware of its own. It is now releasing a range of new Linux-powered laptops for you to check out.

System76 recently announced one new laptop, the Gazelle, but today’s announcement is seeing three new offerings added to the fray. We have the Adder WS, the Serval WS, and the Bonobo WS, ordered from least to most premium. The Adder WS’s big step up compared to the Gazelle is the addition of NVIDIA’s RTX 4000 GPUs, with the Adder coming with up to an RTX 4070. It can also be outfitted with up to an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, with a total of 24 processing cores, as well as DDR5 RAM.

The Serval WS comes with all of the things mentioned above but puts special care on the screen. You can get it in two flavors — with a 17-inch display that has a 4K resolution, or with a 15-inch panel that has a buttery-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. It also has high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 2 and Thunderbolt 4 ports and supports up to four external displays.

Finally, the Bonobo WS is the most premium option in the range by far, letting you get it with up to an RTX 4090, a 4K display, and up to a whopping 12TB of storage and 64GB of RAM.

The Serval WS is going on sale in May, starting at $1,799, while the more expensive Bonobo WS will start at $3,299 and go on sale “soon.” The Adder WS doesn’t have a listed release date, but it does have a price tag starting at $1,599. Make sure to check them out in System76’s storefront now.