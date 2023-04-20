Acer is known for many things. Among them, of course, is laptops. Acer laptops are among the very best out there, and if you’re a fan of the brand, this new laptop belonging to the Swift range might interest you.

Acer has just announced the newest variant of the Acer Swift X 16, which the company is pitting for professional applications such as graphic design and 3D rendering. That puts it roughly in competition with laptops like the MacBook Pro, though not everyone can do their work on macOS and Apple’s Silicon chipsets.

The Swift X 16 is powered with up to a Ryzen 9 7940H, as well as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, ensuring you’re well covered in both the CPU and GPU fronts in order to tackle any kind of work — and the occasional game perhaps. The computer is also equipped with a 16-inch OLED display with a 3200×1000 resolution, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate ensuring your viewing experience is as smooth, and colorful, as possible. You also get up to 16GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, and support for Wi-Fi 6E for ultra-fast Internet connections.

The computer will be available in July, starting at $1,249, with higher-end options going up in price from there.There are no pre-order links yet, so keep an eye on Acer’s website to find out when you can buy one.