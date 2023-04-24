Open the Google app on your Android device and go to Settings > Google Assistant > General. Toggle off "Google Assistant."



To turn off "Hey Google" detection, open the Google app on your Android device and go to Settings > Google Assistant > Hey Google & Voice Match. Toggle off "Hey Google."

Google Assistant is available on a variety of devices, including smart speakers and Android phones. Not everyone loves Google’s digital helper or the always-listening “Hey Google” and “OK Google” hot words. We’ll show you how to turn off Google Assistant.

How to Disable Google Assistant on Android

Turning off Google Assistant on Android can be done from the Google app by going to Settings > Google Assistant > General. It’s a bit of a trek to get to this setting, so we’ll show you the whole process.

First, open the Google app and tap your profile icon at the top of the screen.

Next, select “Settings” from the menu.

Now go to the “Google Assistant” section.

Scroll down and tap “General” from the long list of options.

Toggle off “Google Assistant” at the top of the screen.

Tap “Turn Off” from the confirmation pop-up to finalize your decision.

Google Assistant is now off. From now on, if you use a shortcut to launch Google Assistant—such as long-pressing the power button—a Google Search bar will appear in its place. That’s all there is to it!

How to Turn Off “Hey Google” Voice Commands

Google Assistant’s “Hey Google” and “OK Google” wake-up triggers can be disabled from the Google app by going to Settings > Google Assistant > Hey Google & Voice Match. You can deactivate the commands without disabling Assistant altogether.

To get started, open the Google app on your Android device and tap your profile icon at the top of the screen.

Now select “Settings” from the pop-up menu.

Next, go to the “Google Assistant” section.

Select “Hey Google & Voice Match”—it may be in the top “Popular Settings” section.

Toggle off “Hey Google” on the “This Device” tab (“Other Devices” is for the Voice Match feature).

From now on, Google Assistant won’t spring into action if you say “Hey Google” or “OK Google” around your device. It’s easy to turn it back on again if you’d like.

How to Turn off Google Assistant Speech Output

To disable Google Assistant’s speech output and only see responses on the screen with no audio, open the Google app and go to Settings > Google Assistant > Assistant Voice and Speech Output. This only applies to Android phones.

First, open the Google app on your Android device and tap your profile icon at the top of the screen.

Next, tap “Settings” from the pop-up menu.

Navigate to the “Google Assistant” section.

Select “Assistant Voice and Sounds” from the list.

In the “Speech Output” section, tap “Phone.”

Now select “None” from the list of options.

From now on, Google Assistant won’t speak responses out loud—unless you’re connected to a hands-free device. Enjoy the peace and quiet.

How to Mute a Google Assistant Smart Speaker or Display

To mute the microphone on a Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker or smart display, you simply need to use the physical switch. It’s typically located on the back of the device, as shown below.

When the switch background shows orange, that means the microphone is muted. The device will not be able to hear you, even for “Hey Google” voice commands. You may also want to adjust the sensitivity for hearing the “Hey Google” command or turn off repeat command suggestions.

Google Assistant can do a lot of really cool things—even silly jokes and games—but it’s not for everyone. It’s not “always listening” like some people assume, but it does record you. You can easily delete or opt out of those recordings, but it’s still a privacy concern. No one has to use Google Assistant.