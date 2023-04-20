Netflix was one of the latest companies to fall for the temptation of ads when it introduced a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier a few months ago. Now, though, people subscribing to this tier are getting new perks.

Netflix has announced that it’s officially bringing some upgrades to its ad-supported plan at no added cost. Right now, the tier itself is pretty barebones, with 720p video support and no support for multiple devices at the same time. Now, though, it’s being bumped up to 1080p, and it will also let users stream from up to two devices at the same time. And as we said, this comes at no added cost to subscribers.

The plan itself seems surprisingly successful for Netflix. In an earnings call, the company said that the ad-supported tier is generating it more average revenue per membership than the standard $15.99/month ad-free tier, despite the fact that it doesn’t show that many ads to subscribers.

It should be noted that the upgrades being made today to the tier are bringing it up to feature parity with the standard plan rather than the basic plan, as that’s the one that has Full HD video and support for more than one concurrent device. In fact, in Spain and Canada — the two places where the renewed plan has already rolled out — the name is being changed from “Basic with ads” to “Standard with ads.”

Other markets, including the United States, should begin seeing the changes over the next few weeks.