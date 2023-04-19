Welcome back to another edition of our deals roundup. This week, we found some stellar discounts you have to check out, like a limited 50%-off special offer from Dashlane. We also uncovered savings on some of our reviewers’ favorite products, including a fast and affordable internal SSD, feature-rich gaming mouse, and more.

Save 50% on Dashlane Premium Password Manager

The average user has 100 or more password-protected accounts to manage throughout their daily life, and if you’re not using a safe and reliable password manager, you could be leaving your accounts opens to hackers. To make life a little easier (and safer), Dashlane is slashing the price of its premium service by 50% for all new users who type in the coupon code APRIL at checkout. Dashlane Premium comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, so you can get a refund if you’re not happy. This offer is only valid through Saturday, April 22, so redeem it now while you can.

ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro Internal SSD For $51.99 ($33 Off)

The ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro internal SSD has been on the market since 2019, but even after all these years, our editors still recommend it as the best internal M.2 SSD you can buy in 2023. For starters, it offers a really great price for the amount of storage you get, a feature that’s made even better with today’s all-time-lowest price ever. It also offers great performance for the money, with read speeds of up to 3,000 MB/s, though write speeds are a little lacking at only 1,750 MB/s. Still, if you’re in the market for an M.2 internal SSD, you really should give this one a look.

Get Weekly Deals Sent to Your Inbox

As financial uncertainty grips the globe, our weekly deals roundups are here to help you get the gadgets you want for less. Every Wednesday, we scour the web to find discounts, sales, and special offers on the best tech money can buy, and you can have it all sent directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe to our How-to Geek Deals Newsletter and start saving today.

Logitech G502 X PLUS LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mouse For $130.99 ($29.00 Off)

Our reviewers had the pleasure of testing out the Logitech G502 X PLUS LIGHTSPEED wireless mouse late last year, and there was an awful lot to like. For starters, its ergonomic design makes it a gem to hold, and it has plenty of neat features, like five easy-to-change DPI settings, latency-free performance, and more that you can read about in our review. It was so good, we even picked it as one of our favorite mice of 2023. Today’s discount is one of the best we’ve seen since December of 2022, so if you want one, now is a great time to buy.

More Deals This Week

Looking for more deals? Check out these other sales we found around the web this week, many of which are down to their best prices ever.