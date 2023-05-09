SMR technology continues to develop and evolve, driven by global demand for clean, reliable, and sustainable energy. Although you may not be getting an SMR in your home any time soon, the technology is far from obsolete, with several companies currently working on their own designs.

Years ago, news about Toshiba’s 4S small modular reactor (SMR) stirred our imaginations and made us wonder if we’d be powering our homes with personal nuclear power plants. But where are these futuristic energy sources now, and are they still coming?

Home Nuclear Reactors Are a Real Thing

You might be surprised to learn that home nuclear reactors aren’t entirely new. Small-scale nuclear reactors have powered remote research stations, military bases, and spacecraft. However, it wasn’t until the 21st century that they began to be considered for residential use.

The global demand for clean, reliable, and sustainable energy sources drove the shift toward residential applications. As the world sought alternatives to coal and oil, nuclear power emerged as a viable option, leading to the development of small modular reactors that are compact, easily transportable, and scalable.

The Toshiba 4S SMR Was a Big Deal

Toshiba’s 4S reactor is perhaps the most well-known example of SMR technology to date. Introduced in the late 2000s, this sodium-cooled fast reactor was designed to generate up to 10 megawatts of electricity to power a small town or around 3,000 homes. The “4S” acronym stands for “Super-Safe, Small, and Simple,” emphasizing the reactor’s safety features, compact size, and user-friendly operation.

When it was announced, the 4S reactor generated a lot of excitement, as it offered the possibility of bringing nuclear power to remote communities without requiring extensive infrastructure. However, despite a few test deployments, the 4S reactor never really achieved widespread adoption.

SMR Technology Is Still Here

Although the Toshiba 4S didn’t revolutionize the energy sector, SMR technology is far from obsolete. In fact, it has experienced a resurgence in recent years. Companies like NuScale Power, Rolls-Royce, and even General Electric have created their own SMR designs, and these reactors are gradually entering the market.

Numerous countries are also investing in SMR research and development, with governments acknowledging the technology’s potential to help achieve their clean energy objectives. For instance, the US Department of Energy has allocated large sums for SMR-related projects, and other nations like the UK and Canada are following suit.

When Can You Have One?

While the idea of owning a home nuclear reactor is undoubtedly thrilling, we have to keep our expectations in check. The SMRs currently under development are primarily intended for use in remote areas, military installations, and industrial settings.

However, as the technology continues to evolve and regulatory frameworks adapt to accommodate smaller reactors, it’s not far-fetched to envision a future where communities and neighborhoods share SMR-generated power. This would enable a decentralized and resilient energy grid, reducing our dependence on large-scale power plants and extensive transmission lines.

Even though you may not be installing a home nuclear reactor in the near future, the technology is very much alive and progressing. As the world keeps seeking clean, sustainable energy solutions, SMRs could play a pivotal role in fulfilling our needs. Who knows? Perhaps one day, your house will be powered by a mini nuclear plant. For now, you may have to turn to the sun for independent power. Hey, technically that’s nuclear fusion!