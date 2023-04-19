With technology becoming a vital part of so many different careers, it’s beneficial to know as much as possible. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to keep up with essential topics, especially if you’re learning from wordy digital manuals and outdated sources. If you really want to give your career a boost by expanding your tech-based knowledge, you’ll want to set your sights on Udemy, an online coursework marketplace. Within the extensive course catalog, you’ll find a number of free classes that can help you enhance your career and make you even more valuable in the tech space.

HTML5 and CSS3 Fundamentals

HTML and CSS are at the core of basic web development, and knowing the latest versions of each can make you a critical player in the creation and maintenance of company websites. This free class covers HTML5 and CSS3, providing you with the knowledge needed to create an entire CSS stylesheet and build functional HTML code. At the end of the lesson, you’ll put your newfound skills to use and develop a basic website. Web development is a key skill to have as few employers don’t rely on a website to secure leads, sell products, and reach a target audience.

Programming 101

Programming is such a broad concept pertaining to networking, hardware, software licensing, digital rights management (DRM), binary data, and the languages behind it all. This course covers virtually everything, and you’d be surprised how valuable this information can be to just about any company that has an IT department. At the close of the free Programming 101 course, you’ll have a clear understanding of how hardware and software work, the programming languages that allow components to communicate, and the networking infrastructure that keeps everything connected.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) – Zero to Hero

As companies spread their workforce around the globe or move operations out of a centralized location, the need for a stable cloud increases. That’s where Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of Amazon, comes into play. With this free Amazon Web Services course, you’ll learn the basics of AWS, from creating a WordPress Web server, to using AWS to send emails and maintain database servers. The course is basic cloud management, which would make you invaluable to a company that’s starting to integrate cloud services to keep operations running remotely, or one that needs a hand maintaining its current cloud server.

Online Tech Courses | Free | Udemy

Git & GitHub Crash Course: Create a Repository From Scratch!

If you’re in web development or planning on getting into web development, think of this free 30-minute crash course as mandatory. Git is a crucial tool in web development, and with employers and developers starting to use it more, there are plenty of opportunities to utilize what you learn in this course to enhance your career. The crash course teaches how to create repositories, copy them to a computer, add files to them, and send any changes to GitHub. If you’re not sure what most of this means, that’s okay. Per the course listing, it takes less than 30 minutes to run through it and have a basic understanding.

How to Build And Make a WordPress Website From Scratch

Nearly everybody needs a website. Whether it’s a portfolio of your work, a marketplace for your products, or a space to sell your services, a website is one of the most effective marketing tools. The catch? Not everyone knows how to build one. Even fewer people know how to build an attractive one. This free WordPress course takes you through the steps of web development for WordPress, one of the most popular open-source content management systems out there. You’ll learn how to start from zero and develop a fully-functioning, beautiful website, a skill that everyone should have in the 21st century.

Join Udemy Today

This is just a very small sampling of the free courses available at Udemy. By registering as a Udemy user, you’re treated to a seemingly endless list of classes that cover a range of topics, from mental health, to time management, and beyond. While some courses require payment, Udemy makes it easy to find free classes like the five tech essentials noted above.