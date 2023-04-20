There are plenty of pre-built computers out there in many shapes and forms. Acer just revealed a new model that tries to pack a lot of gaming power into a small(ish) package.

Acer has announced the Predator Orion X, and it’s pretty remarkable. Acer is focusing on two big aspects here. The first, and most important one, is of course the hardware inside. The computer can be equipped with up to an Intel Core i9-13900KS, a CPU that can boost up to a crazy 6 GHz. Paired with up to an NVIDIA RTX 4090, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and two m.2 SSDs totaling up to 2TB, it’s a PC that can handle any game you throw at it.

What makes it even better, though, is that you wouldn’t tell it’s this fast by looking at it. It’s tiny. Not in the way NUCs are, of course, but it’s tiny considering all the hardware it’s packing. The case, according to Acer, is inspired by a space capsule, with all the hardware being organized within multiple specific “zones” protected by metal side panels.

The whole computer can weigh up to 9 kg, and while we don’t have actual dimensions, we can tell that it’s roughly as big, or slightly bigger, than a Mini-ITX computer, which is not bad at all given how massive things like graphics cards have gotten in recent times.

The computer will start at $2,999 when it releases in September. There are no pre-order links yet, so keep an eye on Acer’s website to find out when you can buy one.