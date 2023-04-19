Keychron M3 Wireless Mouse on a How To Geek desk mat
Jason Montoya / How-To Geek

Keychron might be best known for making great mechanical keyboards, but they also make a fantastic wireless mouse. If you’re in the market for a new gaming peripheral, you’re in luck because this week, How-To Geek is giving away a Keychron M3 Wireless Mouse!

We gave the Keychron M3 Wireless Mouse an almost perfect score of 9/10 in our review:

Few other mice offer as a complete of a package at this price point. There are a few missing features, like an auto-off function to save battery life and a button to enable smooth scrolling, but they’re minor drawbacks in a sea of upsides.

The in-hand feel is premium and clicky, most comfortably used in a fingertip or palm grip, rather than the claw alternative. And, in case you want to switch up your DPI, set macros, or customize your RGB, Keychron Engine provides a polished platform to handle adjustments.

To enter the giveaway, click on the button below and sign up for the How-To Geek newsletter. That’s it! And if you’re already a subscriber, all you need to do is visit the page to be automatically entered to win.

The giveaway is open to anyone in the United States and is 18 years or older. A winner will be randomly selected at 12pm ET on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, and we’ll reach out by email to get their mailing address.

