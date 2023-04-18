Matter, despite its potential to perhaps standardize all smart home hardware regardless of its manufacturer or intended ecosystem, has struggled a bit. But it’s slowly but steadily catching steam. The Nest Thermostat is the latest, and perhaps one of the biggest, devices to get Matter support.

Google has announced that it’s officially rolling out Matter to the Nest Thermostat as an over-the-air update, which should be reaching everyone within the next few weeks, starting today. With this, you’re able to use your thermostat, including changing its temperature and its mode, using any smart home platform or app of your choosing.

You can use Google Home, or you can use any Matter-compatible ecosystem, such as Apple Home, Samsung SmartThings, or Amazon Alexa. In addition, all communication within the ecosystem will be local, ensuring better reliability and, of course, speed.

We should note here that only the newer Nest Thermostat, the one released in 2020, is getting this update at the moment. When you do get it, you’ll see a new Matter section in the Google Home app settings for the app, which will allow for Matter pairing. You don’t need to do anything — your thermostat should update on its own within the next few days.