Modern audio recording and mixing techniques have led more people than ever to use subtitles for shows and movies, because otherwise, it’s hard to hear people in some scenes. Amazon is trying to fix that with a new feature in Prime Video.

Amazon is now rolling out “Dialogue Boost” on Prime Video for select movies and shows, which increases the volume of spoken dialogue while leaving everything else the same. The new option appears in the audio menu in the player, with multiple levels of intensity to choose from.

Amazon said in a press release, “Dialogue Boost analyzes the original audio in a movie or series and intelligently identifies points where dialogue may be hard to hear above background music and effects. Then, speech patterns are isolated and audio is enhanced to make the dialogue clearer. This AI-based approach delivers a targeted enhancement to portions of spoken dialogue, instead of a general amplification at the center channel in a home theater system. As a result, Dialogue Boost can be enjoyed anywhere the Prime Video experience is available.”

The functionality is only available for a handful of movies and shows right now — presumably because the AI has to parse the audio tracks in each piece of content before it’s playable. Amazon says it should be available now for the shows Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Harlem, as well as movies including The Big Sick, Beautiful Boy, and Being the Ricardos.