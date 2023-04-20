Intel released its 13th gen mobile Core processors at the start of 2023, and PC manufacturers are still updating their models with the latest hardware. The new Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is now available with the latest chips and other upgrades.

The Chromebook Spin 714 has been one of Acer’s top Chromebooks for a while now, and this isn’t the first time the hardware has been updated while keeping the same product name — confusing, I know. There are four options for the processor: an Intel Core i3-1315U, Core i5-1335U, Core i7-1355U, or a Core i7-1365U. The memory ranges from 8-32 GB RAM, while the storage can be anywhere from 128 GB – 1 TB. You might not see all those options when the laptop arrives on store shelves, as Acer sometimes only sells certain configurations in certain regions.

The other hardware includes a 14-inch IPS screen, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, a “QHD 2K Webcam,” and a 56Wh battery rated for 10 hours on a full charge. Some models will also have a fingerprint sensor. The entire laptop weighs 1.37 kg, or 3.02 pounds, slightly lighter than the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and you can flip the screen around to use it like a giant tablet.

Acer says the new processors should deliver “up to [a] 10% performance improvement” over the previous generation of Chromebook Spin 714 machines. You also get plenty of connectivity options, including HDMI and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Chromebooks usually don’t have much of a need for fast external storage, but Thunderbolt support can still come in handy for connecting external displays and hubs.

Model CP714-2W / CP714-2WN Operating System ChromeOS Screen 14″ with IPS, WUXGA 1920 x 1200, 340 nits, multi-touch 16:10 aspect ratio, color gamut sRGB 100% CPU • Intel® Core™ i3-1315U processor

• Intel® Core™ i5-1335U processor

• Intel® Core™ i7-1355U processor

• Intel® vPro™ with Intel® Core™ i7-1365U processor RAM 32GB / 16GB / 8GB of LPDDR4X GPU • Intel® UHD Graphics

• Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Storage • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB, PCIe Gen4, 16 Gb/s, NVMe

• 128 GB, PCIe Gen3, 8 Gb/s, NVMe Size • 312.6 (W) x 224 (D) x 18.05 (H) mm

• 12.31 x 8.82 x 0.71 inch Weight 1.37 kg / 3.02 lbs

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 will be available in North America sometime in May, starting at a price of $699. Acer didn’t say what kind of hardware you get for that base price, but hopefully it’s not just a Core i3 CPU with 8 GB RAM — there are plenty of excellent Windows laptops in that price range, or you can spend $100 more and get an M1 MacBook Air.

There are no pre-order links yet, so keep an eye on Acer’s website to find out when you can buy one.