Vivaldi is already packed to the brim with productivity features, but the development team isn’t done yet. Vivaldi 6.0 is rolling out on desktop platforms with new customization and tab management functionality.

Vivaldi introduces a new feature called Workspaces, which allows you to create groups of tabs with custom names and icons. The blog post describes them as comparable to virtual desktops, and we’ve seen similar organization features in other browsers — both Chrome and Edge have similar tab groups. Vivaldi already has optional two-level tab stacks and vertical tabs, which can now be combined with Workspaces to give you even more control and flexibility.

Vivaldi’s blog post explains, “Workspaces are incredible to work with but they get even more powerful when used with our Tab Stacks and Tab Tiling, giving you an experience that no other browser offers. Some people will prefer Tab Stacks, while others may find Workspaces to be a more efficient way to work. Because of our ethos that people are different, we like to give you different options.”

Beyond the new tab management features, Vivaldi 6.0 adds the ability to customize the appearance of toolbar and menu icons. In combination with the existing themes functionality, which was limited to colors until now, you can change the browser’s appearance to an impressive level. Vivaldi made several new themes with the new icons support, such as Windows 95-like design and more minimal look.

You can create your own design, and then share it with others through the Vivaldi Themes Gallery. It’s also possible to just ignore the customization features entirely, as well as the new Workspaces. Vivaldi 6.0 is available to download for Windows, macOS, and Linux.