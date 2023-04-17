Most current high-end graphics cards take up a lot of space, and use a lot of power. ASUS has announced new RTX 4080 and 4070 Ti graphics cards that aim to be more compact and less intrusive.

ASUS just announced its new ProArt GeForce RTX 4080 and 4070 Ti graphics cards, which are intended more as workstation cards rather than something you would stick in your home gaming PC — think Blender or Adobe Premiere, not Minecraft. To that end, these cards don’t have RGB lights, because those won’t make your video projects export faster.

The cards are unique among the current selection of RTX 4080 and 4070 Ti cards for a few reasons. First, they only measure 300 mm in length, allowing them to “fit easily into a wide variety of PC cases.” According to the press release and a quick look at Newegg, they appear to be the shortest air-cooled versions of those graphics cards currently available from a well-known brand. There’s a 235 mm RTX 4080 from Gigabyte that requires a water cooling system, and Inno3D sells an RTX 4070 Ti with a length of 299 mm, but everything else is over 300 mm.

ASUS didn’t mention how performance from the ProArt cards will stack up against GPUs built for gaming, but the company did say its ROG Strix and TUF Gaming products have “much larger heatsinks that might appeal in circumstances where space isn’t an issue.” However, ASUS does support the same GPU Tweak III software found on some of its gaming cards, allowing for customized settings for each application.

There’s no confirmed pricing or availability information for the cards yet. You’ll have to keep an eye on ASUS’s website for that in the future.