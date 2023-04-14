Samsung flash drive

Having one of the best flash drives can give you fast transfer speeds or a more reliable experience when reinstalling your PC’s operating system. Samsung has now discounted one of its USB 3.1 flash drives to just $7.99.

The Samsung Bar Plus in the 64 GB capacity is now on sale for $7.99 at Amazon and Newegg. It’s a metal USB 3.1 flash drive, with a USB Type-A connector on one end, and a key ring on the other end. It would have been nice to have an additional USB Type-C connector for devices without the older style of USB ports, but you can still do that with a USB-C hub or simple USB C-to-A adapter.

Samsung BAR Plus 64GB

This flash drive has read speeds of up to 300 MB/s, a metal design, and an integrated keyring hole. You'll need an adapter to use with devices that only have USB-C ports, though.

Amazon

$7.99
$10.99 Save 27%

Newegg

Samsung advertises read speeds of up to 300 MB/s for up to 10 seconds — as with most flash drives, the speeds drop during extended file transfers. The write speed is also much lower than that, which is also common with flash drives.

This is only a $3 discount (27%) from the usual price, but you’re getting a decent drive for your money. The only issue to watch out for is the design — the elevated side with the key ring can block other USB ports on some computers.

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Corbin Davenport Corbin Davenport
Corbin Davenport is the News Editor at How-To Geek, an independent software developer, and a podcaster. He previously worked at Android Police, PC Gamer, and XDA Developers.
Read Full Bio »