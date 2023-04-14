Having one of the best flash drives can give you fast transfer speeds or a more reliable experience when reinstalling your PC’s operating system. Samsung has now discounted one of its USB 3.1 flash drives to just $7.99.

The Samsung Bar Plus in the 64 GB capacity is now on sale for $7.99 at Amazon and Newegg. It’s a metal USB 3.1 flash drive, with a USB Type-A connector on one end, and a key ring on the other end. It would have been nice to have an additional USB Type-C connector for devices without the older style of USB ports, but you can still do that with a USB-C hub or simple USB C-to-A adapter.

Samsung BAR Plus 64GB This flash drive has read speeds of up to 300 MB/s, a metal design, and an integrated keyring hole. You'll need an adapter to use with devices that only have USB-C ports, though.

Samsung advertises read speeds of up to 300 MB/s for up to 10 seconds — as with most flash drives, the speeds drop during extended file transfers. The write speed is also much lower than that, which is also common with flash drives.

This is only a $3 discount (27%) from the usual price, but you’re getting a decent drive for your money. The only issue to watch out for is the design — the elevated side with the key ring can block other USB ports on some computers.