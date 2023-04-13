NVIDIA’s graphics cards never fail to impress. The company made headlines when it announced its first Ada Lovelace GPUs: the RTX 4090, the RTX 4080, and what would later become the RTX 4070 Ti. Now, the family is growing even bigger with the RTX 4070.

The new NVIDIA RTX 4070 has been announced, and the hardware looks great at a glance. It’s using the same AD104 die that’s featured on the RTX 4070 Ti, except this one is featuring 5888 CUDA cores rather than the full 7680 cores in the 4070 Ti. We’re also getting 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM with a 192-bit bus. It also has the same 3rd-generation RT cores and 4th-generation Tensor cores as its bigger siblings.

It’s a notable step down from the 4070 Ti and other Ada Lovelace NVIDIA GPUs, but according to NVIDIA itself, this card should provide the same level of performance as the RTX 3080 released in late 2020. That GPU had a $700 MSRP back then, but thanks to a raging chip shortage, a pandemic, and multiple other woes, it was never consistently available on store shelves, and scalpers resold the few units that did make it to shelves for double or triple the price.

By contrast, this GPU starts at $599 — a mere $100 step-down, but GPU availability is much better now than it was back then, so you might actually be able to buy it at that price. You can now buy the Founders Edition card, and customized models are starting to show up as well, such as the ASUS RTX 3070 OC Edition and MSI RTX 4070 Ventus 3X OC.