The elegant and intuitive cleaning devices from Roborock can keep your home clean effortlessly. Their all-in-one S8 Series robot vacuums provide efficiency, intelligence, and convenience so you can forget about cleaning by hand ever again. Experience how an S8 Series robot vacuum can do all the work for you for less with these limited-time deals.

Forget About Cleaning, Really

Roborock’s S8 Series robot vacuums are efficient, intelligent, and convenient, giving you peace of mind while helping you save time. The dual-cleaning power of the S8 Series robot vacuums provide effective cleaning without any effort. They feature a built-in VibraRise® 2.0 mopping system, a DuoRoller Riser™ Brush, and increased suction power to give your carpets, rugs, tile, and hardwood floors a sparkling finish.

The improved vibration models of the VibraRise® 2.0 allows for a wider cleaning zone. Its high-speed scrubbing and consistent floor pressure combine to mop up spills and caked-on debris in no time. The all-new DuoRoller Riser™ Brush takes vacuuming to the next level, using dual rubber brushes to efficiently pick up dirt and debris while leaving nothing behind. Not only does this smart mop and vacuum combination save you time, but it also allows you to customize your cleaning experience effortlessly. You can easily adjust the robot vacuum’s settings to only vacuum, only mop, or do both at the same time or in a certain order. The efficiency of the brush and mop system is further elevated by the unit’s increased suction power, making sure the floors throughout your home stay fresh and clean without worry.

The S8 Series robot vacuums offer enhanced smart features that can give you peace of mind as they thoroughly clean the floors throughout your home. Their reactive 3D obstacle recognition and avoidance technology can quickly detect and identify objects to adjust the vacuum’s route and avoid a collision. The S8 Series models can also make smart suggestions for No-Go-Zones to prevent the robot vacuum from falling down stairs or getting stuck in tight spaces. The easy-to-use Roborock app gives you even more control over the vacuum’s efficiency. You’ll be able to customize a cleaning routine and route, create 3D and multi-level mapping, select off-peak charging, and more, ensuring your robot vacuum caters to your specific needs and schedule.

In addition to VibraRise® 2.0 mopping, DuoRoller Riser™ Brush vacuuming, increased suction power, and reactive obstacle avoidance technology, the S8+ and S8 Pro Ultra models feature an upgraded docking system that provides hands-free, auto dust emptying. The dock can store trapped dust for up to seven weeks before needing to be emptied, making dust disposal a truly effortless task.

The S8 Pro Ultra offers even more capabilities with the unique RockDock™ Ultra docking system, allowing it to wash and dry itself before refilling its tank. With these automatic features, there is no need to manually refill the water tank or wash the mop after every use. The warm air-drying system saves time and effort while effectively preventing odor and mildew growth. The upgraded docking system also charges the robot vacuum 30% faster than before to provide fast, easy, and efficient floor-cleaning results.

The smart design of the S8 Pro Ultra model ensures your floors get thoroughly clean and stay that way. Its brush modules automatically lift while the unit is in mop-only mode so they don’t touch your freshly-mopped floors. The mop also lifts automatically to make sure your floors stay dry without needing to manually detach the mop yourself. This intuitive, self-sufficient robot vacuum is a convenient time-saver on its own, but it’s also available in a combo purchase with the Dyad Pro wet and dry vacuum. This smart, lightweight vacuum features a RevoBrush™ self-cleaning and drying system, a DirTect™ smart sensor for adaptive, edge-to-edge cleaning, easy-to-use app control, and intense power suction. Together, they’ll ensure that the floors throughout your home are cleaner than ever.

Achieve Effortless, Elegant Cleaning With Roborock

Roborock combines intuitive home appliances with intelligent robotics to give you peace of mind and help you save time on cleaning. Their innovative S8 Series robot vacuums can add convenience to your everyday tasks and allow you to focus on what really matters. If you want to achieve effortless, elegant cleaning for less, now is the time to invest in your own Roborock robot vacuum and save with these deals.

Now through April 25, 2023, you can get the S8 for $599.99 ($150 off), the S8+ for $799.99 ($150.00 off), or the S8 Pro Ultra for $1,599.99. You can also save on the S8 Pro Ultra and Dyad Pro combo, paying only $1,749.98 ($300 off) for both innovative models together. The combo deal is only available for up to 2,000 units, so be sure to get this ultimate cleaning duo before they run out.