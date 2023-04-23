While you can't go wrong with either service, Netflix is likely the better choice for most viewers in terms of content. Netflix's ad-supported tier is also slightly cheaper than Hulu's, but Hulu offers free trials, student discounts, and multiple bundle options. Peruse both catalogs before signing up to see what you'll get.

Looking to sign up for a streaming service, but unsure if Hulu or Netflix is the better option? From pricing and catalog to supported devices and more, here’s everything you need to make the right decision.

Netflix vs. Hulu: How Do Their Prices Compare?

Netflix and Hulu are two of the most popular streaming services on the planet. Part of that is their approachable pricing models, which make it easy to find the right plan for every budget.

How Much Does Hulu Cost Per Month?

Hulu costs between $8/month and $70/month depending on which plan or bundle you pick up. The standard Hulu (With Ads) plan is $8/month and allows you to watch various TV shows and movies from the Hulu catalog. The same content can be accessed without ads for $15/month. Hulu offers new members a one-month free trial of each plan if you want to give it a test run.

The most expensive plan is $70/month, although it adds live TV to your catalog—which includes more than 75 channels such as ESPN, CBS, FX, and Comedy Central.

You can save a bit of cash by bundling Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+. Bundling these with Hulu + Live TV increases your monthly fee to just $83, significantly less than it would be to pick up all three services separately.

There’s also a Hulu Student Deal, which allows current students to snag Hulu (With Ads) for just $2/month.

How Much Does Netflix Cost Per Month?

Netflix costs between $7/month and $20/month. No live TV options are available, but there are some big differences between the four available options. Here’s a closer look at how much you can expect to spend on Netflix each month.

Basic with ads: Costs $7/month and gives access to Netflix on one device at a time. Supports HD quality and some movies/shows are unavailable.

Costs $7/month and gives access to Netflix on one device at a time. Supports HD quality and some movies/shows are unavailable. Basic: Costs $10/month and provides ad-free viewing on Netflix on a single device at a time. Also supports HD streaming and allows you to download shows to one supported device.

Costs $10/month and provides ad-free viewing on Netflix on a single device at a time. Also supports HD streaming and allows you to download shows to one supported device. Standard: Costs $15.49/month and allows for streaming on two devices at a time. Also allows for FHD streaming and supports downloads on two devices.

Costs $15.49/month and allows for streaming on two devices at a time. Also allows for FHD streaming and supports downloads on two devices. Premium: Costs $20/month and allows streaming on four devices at a time. Supports UHD quality and the ability to download shows to six devices at a time.

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t offer any bundles or student discounts. Netflix offered a free trial in the past, but at the time of writing, no Netflix free trials are available.

Does Netflix or Hulu Have a Better Catalog?

Netflix is home to more than 5,000 titles in the United States, while Hulu is home to around 3,000. These numbers are always in flux, as both services are constantly adding and removing titles from their libraries. Both of them also contain award-winning TV shows and movies—and determining which has better content largely boils down to personal preference.

Hulu includes TV shows and movies such as:

Lost

Hardy Boys

Superstore

Schitt’s Creek

Welcome to Chippendales

Prey

Boston Strangler

The Mummy

Fruitvale Station

Brothers

Netflix includes TV shows and movies such as:

Stranger Things

Cowboy Bebop

Wednesday

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Love, Death + Robots

Orange Is the New Black

Squad Game

Chef’s Table

Lupin

Last Chance U

Also, note that both Hulu and Netflix produce original content you won’t find anywhere else. Most folks will find that Netflix is much stronger in this category, with a wide variety of originals that covers everything from docuseries to science fiction. You can browse the Hulu Originals and Netflix Originals catalogs before signing up to see which best fits your preferences.

Which Devices Support Hulu and Netflix?

Both Netflix and Hulu support a wide range of devices. This includes web browsers, Android smartphones, iPhones, tablets, and even gaming consoles like Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. To see if your specific device is supported, be sure to check out the official Netflix and Hulu support pages.

Can You Set Up Multiple Profiles on Netflix and Hulu?

If you’re living in a household with several family members or roommates, you’ll be glad to know both Hulu and Netflix allow you to set up additional profiles on the same account. Since both services will recommend new titles based on your viewing history, this is a great way to ensure you’re finding the best content currently available.

Hulu supports up to six different profiles, while Netflix supports up to five profiles. Both also support the use of “Kids” profiles, allowing you to restrict on monitor what your children are watching.

Which is Easier to Use, Hulu or Netflix?

Hulu and Netflix are easy to navigate regardless of which device you’re using to access them. However, Hulu does have a tendency to bury your Continue Watching section below recommendations and new arrivals, although it only takes a few clicks to get back to bingeing your latest series. Layouts vary slightly depending on screen size (that is, the mobile interfaces might look a bit different than when using Hulu or Netflix on PC), but both services are fairly intuitive and easy to learn.

RELATED: Which Streaming Service Has the Best Video Quality?

Does Hulu or Netflix Come With Any Extras?

Beyond TV shows and movies, Netflix offers a robust (and growing) catalog of games. These are currently only accessible through iPhone and Android smartphones or tablets, but you’ll gain access to iconic indies like Into the Breach and Moonlighter. Netflix also has a few in-app games like Triviaverse that can be played on your TV.

Hulu doesn’t offer any similar extras, and it doesn’t appear to have any future plans to include them in your subscription.

Is Hulu or Netflix Better?

While both Hulu and Netflix are among the best streaming services out there, they excel in different categories. If you’re looking for a service that offers live TV, then Hulu is the clear winner. If you want the cheapest service, Netflix narrowly wins with its ad-supported plan.

Overall, most users will find Netflix to be better than Hulu. With a larger library and a roster of critically acclaimed originals, it’s easy to find something you’ll love on Netflix. Of course, your mileage may vary based on your viewing preferences, and it’s very possible Hulu’s smaller catalog is home to more content that falls into your niche. Be sure to browse both the Hulu catalog and the Netflix TV shows and movie catalogs before making your decision—but know that it’s hard to go wrong regardless of which you pick.

Since there are no contracts involved, you can cancel your Netflix subscription or cancel Hulu at any time if you change your mind. In fact, we recommend using this ability to rotate streaming subscriptions, which lets you get the best of both worlds while saving money.