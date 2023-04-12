Tiny PCs are awesome, but depending on what specifications you want, they can get expensive. If you just want a PC for typical productivity work, rather than gaming or AI research, this tiny PC by MSI might be the one for you.

MSI has just released the Cubi N ADL mini PC, a tiny computer that carries basic specs but, more importantly, comes at a really cheap price point as a result. Let’s talk about the specs first, though, because contrary to other models by MSI, this one is fairly entry-level. The computer is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-N chips, meaning you’re getting budget CPUs — there’s one model listed with an Intel Processor N100, a basic quad-core CPU with a really low 6W TDP. It also has a single SODIMM slot for DDR4-3200 RAM, as well as an m.2 slot and a 2.5-inch HDD/SSD bay for storage.

MSI Cubi N ADL Tiny PC This computer is tiny, and while it might not have the best specs out there, it gets basics right --- and for its price, you really can't go wrong with it.

This is by no means a powerful machine. However, if you’re looking for a computer that gets the basics right, you might just be well served by this one. The silicon in this computer is good enough for web browsing and basic work tasks, and if you pair it with enough RAM and storage, the CPU will likely not hold you back a lot.

The computer starts at $289 on Amazon, and there’s also a listing on Newegg, but it’s out of stock there right now. If you need more power, MSI also recently launched a compact PC with up to an Intel Core i7 processor.