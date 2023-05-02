If the hacker hasn't changed the email address or phone number associated with your Snapchat account, use the "Forgot Your Password?" option in the app to reset your password. If your contact details were changed, report your hacked account using the Snapchat Support site.

Has someone hacked your Snapchat account? If so, don’t panic, as there are still ways to regain access to your account. Depending on your case, you may be able to reset your password and get access to your account.

Use Snapchat’s “Forgot Your Password” Option

If the person who has hacked your account hasn’t changed the email address or phone number associated with your account, use Snapchat’s “Forgot Your Password” option to recover your account. In this case, Snapchat will send a verification code or password reset link, allowing you to change your account password.

Before using this method, know that if you’ve enabled Login Verification for your account, you’ll have to enter the Verification or Recovery code to access your account.

With that said, to start the account recovery process, launch the Snapchat app on your iPhone or Android phone. In the app, tap “Log In” and select “Forgot Your Password?.”

In the prompt that opens, choose how you’d like to verify your identity to reset your account password. If you choose “Via Phone,” Snapchat will send a verification code to your phone as an SMS text. You’ll then enter this code in the app to create a new password for your account.

If you choose the “Via Email” option, Snapchat will send a password reset link to your email address, and you can use that link to make a new password for your account. We’ll go with this option.

Your phone’s web browser will launch and take you to the “Reset Password” page. Here, tap the “Email” field and type the email address associated with your Snapchat account (or phone number, if you chose that). Then, tap “Submit.”

Snapchat has sent you a password reset link via email. Open your email inbox, access Snapchat’s recent email, and tap the link in the email.

The link will take you to Snapchat’s “Change My Password” web pape. Here, tap the “New Password” field and type the new password to use for your account. Then, enter the same password in the “Confirm Password” field.

Tap “Save” to save your new password.

Note: Make sure to use a strong password that’s different from your other online accounts. This is to secure your account and avoid getting it hacked in the future.

Snapchat will display a “Password Changed!” message, saying that your account password has been successfully changed.

Get back to the Snapchat app on your phone and log in to your account. Now that you’ve regained access to your account, ensure the phone number or email address associated with your account is yours. And that’s it.

Report Your Hacked Account to Snapchat

If the hacker has changed the email address and phone number in your Snapchat account, you can’t use the above method to reset your password. In this case, you’ll have to report your hacked account to Snapchat for the company’s support team to help you regain access to your account.

To do that, launch a web browser on your phone or desktop and open the Snapchat Support site. On the site, select “My Account Is Compromised.”

A “Submit a Request” form will appear. Here, in the “What Can We Help You With?” section, select your account situation. In most cases, you’ll choose “I Can’t Access My Account.”

Then, in the “Oh No! Tell Us More” section, choose “I Think My Account Was Compromised.”

A form will now appear on your screen, which you’ll have to fill out to get Snapchat’s help. In this form, fill in your Snapchat username, email address, mobile number, and description. In the description box, give Snapchat as much detail about the incident as you can. This may include details like when you lost your account access and what remedies you’ve tried.

Then, at the bottom of the form, click “Submit.”

Snapchat will get back to you in a few days once they can review your situation. Snapchat’s support team might ask you for more information, or offer you an option to help you regain access to your account.

Prevent Getting Your Snapchat Account Hacked in the Future

As you may now realize, recovering a hacked account is a tiresome process, and you probably don’t want to go through the situation ever again in the future.

There are a few tips you can follow to avoid getting your Snapchat account hacked in the future.

Use a Strong Password

This tip applies not only to your Snapchat account but to all your online accounts. Always use a strong and complex password that people can’t easily guess. Which means, if you’ve been using “myname1234” as your password all this time, it’s time to stop doing that.

When it comes to creating a strong password, use a minimum of 8 characters. Use a combination of uppercase characters, lowercase characters, numbers, and symbols in your password. This ensures your password can’t easily be guessed and entered on Snapchat to hack your account.

Add Your Email and Phone Number to Your Account

If you haven’t already, add both your email address and your phone number to your Snapchat account. This ensures that if someone hacks your account, you have a recovery route to get a verification code or link and reset your password.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication for Your Snapchat Account

Snapchat supports two-factor authentication, and we highly recommend enabling this feature for your account. Activating the feature forces you to provide a secondary code after typing your password to access your account. This makes it difficult for anyone to access your account, even if they know your password.

And those are the ways to recover your hacked Snapchat account as well as tips on how to safeguard your account from hackers. Stay safe!

