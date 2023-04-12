One of the best features of a smartwatch is its customizability. Depending on the brand, you can swap out wallpapers and alter the digital display. Most also let you change the standard band that the smartwatch comes with, which requires you to know what size band will fit comfortably around your wrist. There are two key pieces of information you’ll need when shopping for a new band—the watch case size and your wrist size.

While you may assume only your wrist size matters when shopping for new smartwatch bands, not all smartwatch cases are created equal. A size deviation between two different models could require either a thicker or thinner band. So, step one is determining the size of your watch case. There are a few methods to measure a case, but the easiest is by using a measuring caliper.

Measuring the Case

A caliper looks like a clamp and can have digital or analog readings. To measure the case, you place the two edges of the caliper on opposite ends, usually at 4 o’clock and 10 o’clock or 2 o’clock and 8 o’clock. The reading, which is displayed in millimeters, is the watch case size.

Alternatively, you can take a clear ruler and lay it across the case starting at 9 o’clock and ending at 3 o’clock. Carefully look at where the edges of the bezel are, as those will be your measurements. Take your time when using this method to ensure a more accurate reading.

Measuring Your Wrist

To measure your wrist, there are a few household tools you can use. A ruler can work but is imprecise when trying to work around the natural curves of your wrist. A measuring tape is more flexible, allowing you to secure a measurement without it bunching up.

You can wrap the tape around your wrist where the watch sits and find where the start of the tape is overlapped by itself. The number that the start of the tape sits at is your wrist size. Keep in mind not to pull the tape too tight, because you’ll want some room for the smartwatch to move a little on your wrist.

The String Method

If you don’t have a measuring tape, you can take a piece of string and wrap it around your wrist. Just like the measuring tape, the end of the string will overlap with the string again. At the point where the string touches itself, use a marker or pen to make a mark on the string. Then lay the string out flat and measure with a ruler from the edge of the string to where you made the mark. That numbers the size of your wrist.

A piece of ribbon works, as well, if you don’t have string available.

The Cheating Method

You may be concerned about the accuracy of any of these methods. If that’s the case, consider going to a local jewelry store and trying on watches or ask if they can size your wrist. This will likely be the most accurate number, and it does allow you to test certain sizes to see if you’re comfortable with how loose or tight they are.

