We’re already almost halfway through April (I know, it’s far too soon), and the deals just keep coming. This week’s roundup is packed with all kinds of goodies, from keyboards, to smart weather displays, to Wi-Fi 6E mesh systems, and tons more. Let’s get to it!

Razer Huntsman Mini Gaming Keyboard For $75.99 ($74 Off) — Best Price

Razer Huntsman Mini Gaming Keyboard lit up with Chroma RGB lights and sitting on a desk
Razer

Whether you have minimal desk space in your home office or gaming room, or you simply like to roll with a minimalistic aesthetic, the Razer Huntsman Mini Gaming Keyboard would make a great addition to your setup. With a compact 60% design, the Razer Huntsman Mini takes up very little space, but don’t let its footprint fool you. The analog optical switches provide plenty of clicky feedback, just like you’d expect with larger keyboards, and it features Razer’s robust Chroma RGB lighting capable of producing a wide range of colors to fit any mood or vibe.

Razer Huntsman Mini

ASUS ZenWiFi Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System (2 Pack) For $329.90 ($50.09 Off) — Best Price Ever

Two ASUS ZenWiFi Whole-Home Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6E devices connecting to each other in different rooms
ASUS

Mesh Wi-Fi systems don’t often come cheap. In fact, you could pay upwards of hundreds to thousands of dollars for the privilege of having strong internet beamed throughout your home. But if you’re looking for powerful performance without a massive hit to your wallet, the ASUS ZenWiFi Mesh WiF-i 6E System is a good place to start. Ranked by our editors as the best budget mesh Wi-Fi 6E router of the year, the ASUS ZenWiFi mesh system includes two devices with Wi-Fi 6E capable of pumping speeds of up to 6,600 Mbps throughout a 5,500 square-foot space. That’s more than enough to keep all of your devices connected to the net throughout your home with minimal drops or downtime.

ASUS ZenWiFi Mesh System

Newentor Weather Station Wireless Indoor Outdoor Thermometer For $37.29 ($19.70 Off)

A Newentor Weather Station Wireless Indoor Outdoor Thermometer sitting on a windowsill
Newentor

Storm season is here, and depending on where you live, your region may already have been rocked by extreme weather events. Stay on top of the latest weather phenomena with this Newentor Weather Station Wireless Indoor Outdoor Thermometer, now down to its lowest price since May 2022. This device is equipped with a 7.5-inch LCD display that is able to show a wide range of weather information, from indoor and outdoor conditions, to moon phases, to daily forecasts, and it even has an atomic clock with dual alarms. All in all, the Newentor Weather Thermometer with integrated display will help you keep a better eye on the weather in your area so that you’re never caught off guard by changing conditions again.

Newentor Thermometer

More Deals This Week

Person holding an Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger in one hand that's connected to an iPhone in the other hand
Anker

Looking for more deals? Check out the other discounts we found across the web this week, many of which are down to their best prices ever.

