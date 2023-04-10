Another day, another security breach. They can affect pretty much everyone. Now, one has hit popular gaming PC hardware maker MSI.

MSI has issued a statement confirming that it fell victim to a security breach stemming from a ransomware attack. In a press release, MSI said, “the affected systems have gradually resumed normal operations, with no significant impact on financial business.”

MSI didn’t outright confirm what data was stolen, and there’s no suggestions for actions anyone needs to take. Of course, MSI’s internal systems aren’t user-facing in the way something like a password manager or a network provider is, so your personal information isn’t in danger unlike with other breaches. The malicious actors have, however, said that they’ve stolen things such as BIOS source code, private keys, and other essential internal data from MSI. Likewise, MSI is advising users to not download BIOS updates or firmware from non-official sources, seemingly confirming this.

It’s always a good idea to avoid downloading sensitive, low-level software from suspicious sources, but with hackers getting their hands on actual, stolen source code, you should tread carefully if you own any MSI hardware.