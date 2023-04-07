Amazon sells a lot of streaming devices, but the company’s best stick-sized player right now is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Now it’s on sale for $35, a discount of 36% from the original price.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a compact streaming player for your TV, designed to use the TV’s own USB port for power — there’s also a wall adapter in the box in case that’s not an option. Amazon’s streaming sticks usually aren’t as fast and responsive as options from Roku in the same price range, but this model is different. Amazon says it’s “40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, with faster app starts and more fluid navigation.”

Fire TV Stick 4K Max Amazon's high-end streaming stick supports 4K, Dolby Vision, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa voice commands, and much more.

This streaming stick has all the other features you would expect, like 4K support, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, Dolby Atmos audio, and Wi-Fi 6. There’s also the Alexa voice assistant, accessible through the microphone on the remote, which allows you to open apps and search for content without navigating through endless menus. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also connects to smart home devices with Alexa integration, so you can ask Alexa to turn off lights, check the feed from a security camera, and more.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped to $35 a few times already, but it’s still a great price, especially if you need features that aren’t available on Roku streaming sticks (like running Kodi and other Android apps).