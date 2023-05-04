By enabling flags in Chrome on your Android phone, you get access to experimental features hidden inside of Chrome. Here are some of the most useful flags to turn on and use in your favorite web browser.

How to Activate a Flag in Chrome for Android

In case you don’t already know, a flag is an experimental feature that you can enable and use in Chrome. Once activated, these features work pretty much the same way as the standard features, allowing you to get more out of your favorite web browser.

To turn on a flag, you’ll have to access a special page in Chrome. Do that by opening Chrome on your phone, tapping the address bar, entering the following, and hitting Enter:

chrome://flags

You’ll see a flags page. Here, Chrome lists all the experimental features that you can use in the browser. To turn on a flag, tap the drop-down menu for it and choose “Enabled.”

To bring your changes into effect, you’ll need to restart Chrome. Do that by tapping “Relaunch” at the bottom of the browser.

When Chrome reopens, you’re ready to start using your flag (experimental feature).

Now that you know how to enable a flag in Chrome for Android, let’s take a look at some of the best ones to turn on and use in your browser:

1. Incognito Screenshot

Have you ever tried capturing a screenshot in Chrome’s incognito mode only to be denied permission to do so? That happens because Chrome, by default, doesn’t allow you to capture screenshots in incognito tabs as part of an effort to protect your privacy.

However, using the “Incognito Screenshot” flag, you can allow yourself to take screenshots in your incognito windows. Once you’ve enabled the flag, relaunch Chrome and open an incognito window. Then, capture a screenshot just like you normally would.

2. Enable Incognito Downloads Warning

While your browsing history isn’t saved when you’re in incognito mode, any files you download in this mode are accessible to everyone on your phone. Because you normally use incognito mode for sensitive activities, forgetting that fact can put your privacy at risk. To get a reminder each time you download something in incognito, turn on the “Enable Incognito Downloads Warning” flag.

Once you’ve done that, each time you start a file download in an incognito tab, Chrome will warn you that anyone using your phone will be able to access your file, even if you’re in incognito mode.

3. Smooth Scrolling

With the “Smooth Scrolling” flag, you can make your web page scrolling experience a bit more fluid. Once enabled, the flag ensures your scrolls are as smooth as possible; you won’t see any jittery movement while scrolling your web pages.

4. Parallel Downloading

By enabling “Parallel Downloading,” you allow Chrome to split your file download into multiple parts, resulting in accelerated download speeds. This is an extremely useful flag to enable if you want faster download speeds in Chrome.

5. Device Reauthentication for Incognito Tabs

Normally, if you move to another app on your phone while using incognito mode and come back, Chrome gives you direct access to your tabs. That means if someone were to get hold of your phone when it was unlocked, they’ll be able to see what you were doing in incognito mode. However, using the “Enable Device Reauthentication for Incognito” flag, you can get Chrome to lock your incognito windows when you move away from them even if you don’t lock your phone.

This way, when you’re back to your private tabs, you’ll have to use your phone’s PIN or fingerprint authentication method to unlock your tabs. If you don’t authenticate, your incognito tabs will remain locked, protecting your privacy.

6. Auto (Forced) Dark Mode

If you’re a dark mode fan and wish every site on the internet had that mode, turn on the “Auto Dark Mode for Web Contents” flag in Chrome. Once enabled, this flag forces all sites on the internet to use a dark theme, even if they don’t support the mode officially.

This allows you to get a dark experience wherever you go on the internet. However, note that since this is a forced method to enable dark mode, your sites may not look exactly the way you want, but they should be readable in most cases.

7. Reading List

Ever come across an interesting article but don’t have the time to read it? Save it to your reading list using Chrome’s “Reading List” flag. When you enable it, this flag adds a reading list option to your bookmarks menu, allowing you to save any web pages that you want to read at a later time.

8. Web Feed

“Web Feed” is a flag that lets you follow your favorite sites and add those sites’ feed to Chrome’s home page. Once enabled, you’ll see a new tab called “Following” on the main page of Chrome, where you’ll see the articles from the sites you follow.

To add a site to this list, simply access that site in Chrome, tap the three dot in Chrome’s top-right corner, and choose “Follow.”

9. Accessibility Page Zoom

With the “Accessibility Page Zoom” flag, you get Chrome’s desktop zoom functionality in Chrome’s mobile app. When you enable it, you get a new “Zoom” option in your browser’s three-dot menu, allowing you to zoom in and out on your current web page.

Chrome saves your zoom preference for your sites, and it automatically loads those settings when you access your sites.

10. GPU Rasterization

“GPU Rasterization” enables Chrome to use your Android phone’s GPU for certain processes. This helps Chrome offload some of the tasks from your CPU and load them onto the GPU, improving your overall experience with the browser.

Note that this flag may drain your phone’s battery faster, so use it wisely.

And those are some of the cool features that you can enjoy in Chrome on your Android phone. Happy browsing!

