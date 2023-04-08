You can stream UFC 287's main card for an extra fee only on ESPN+ , which is included with the Disney Bundle . Preliminary bouts will stream on UFC Fight Pass as well as on ESPN, which is available with many live-TV streaming subscriptions.

Rivals Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya get a championship rematch at UFC 287, broadcast from Miami’s Kaseya Center on April 8, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Here’s how and where to stream it live.

How to Stream UFC 287 Live in the United States

UFC 287 is available exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Existing subscribers to ESPN+ ($9.99 per month or $99.99 per year) or the Disney Bundle (featuring ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for $12.99+ per month) can order UFC 287 for an additional $79.99.

Pereira and Adesanya have faced off three times before, most recently at UFC 281, when Pereira won the middleweight championship, which Adesanya now hopes to take from him. The UFC 287 main card also includes a welterweight match between Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal, a bantamweight match between Rob Font and Adrian Yanez, a welterweight match between Kevin Holland and Santiago Ponzinibbio, and a bantamweight match between Raul Rosas Jr. and Christian Rodriguez.

The preliminary bouts will stream at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT for all subscribers to ESPN+ and the Disney Bundle at no extra cost. Those bouts will also air on ESPN, which is available via live-TV streaming services including DirecTV Stream ($74.99+ per month after a five-day free trial), Fubo ($74.99+ per month after a three-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV ($69.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), Sling TV ($40+ per month), Vidgo ($69.99+ per month), and YouTube TV ($72.99 per month after a seven-day free trial).

Play Video

UFC 287’s early preliminary bouts will stream on UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 per year) at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to stream UFC 287 on ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, or a live-TV streaming service, your best option is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream UFC 287 on its designated platforms.

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best VPN for streaming. It’s a quick and easy way to watch UFC 287 no matter where you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

Download ExpressVPN. Connect to a server located in the United States. Head to ESPN+ to purchase the main card broadcast, or sign in to your ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, or live-TV streaming account to watch the preliminary bouts. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after watching UFC 287.