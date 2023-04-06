Microsoft is cramming AI features into every app and service it can, from Office apps to its Bing search engine. The latest addition? A panel for the Bing Image Creator in Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft released Bing Image Creator last month, which uses a modified version of DALL-E 2 to generate AI images based on text prompts. The service is available for anyone to use at bing.com/images/create, and can also be activated from within Bing Chat, but Microsoft is now giving it a dedicated sidebar panel in the Edge browser too.

Today’s blog post explains, “This feature will help you create images that don’t yet exist, powered by the very latest DALL-E models from our partners at OpenAI, right from the Microsoft Edge sidebar. If you’ve ever found yourself in need of a very specific visual for a social post or even a PowerPoint, Image Creator can help you find exactly what you need.”

The new panel works exactly like the web version of Bing Image Creator in the web, but with a more compressed interface to fit inside the sidebar. Microsoft notes that you might need to click the plus button (+) on the sidebar and enable Image Creator to see the new panel — if you don’t see it in the list, it hasn’t rolled out to you yet.

This is one of many recent changes in Microsoft’s desktop browser, including a split-screen mode, real-time tab sharing, and of course, a giant button for Bing Chat. There’s also a cryptocurrency wallet in development. That’s a lot of feature bloat.