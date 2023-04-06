Microsoft and Google are eager to integrate their new AI chatbots into as many applications and services as possible. Microsoft’s Bing Chat AI is already integrated in apps like Edge and Skype, and now it’s coming to SwiftKey.

SwiftKey is the virtual keyboard for iOS and Android developed by Microsoft, which it acquired in 2016. It already has integrations with services like Microsoft To Do, so it’s not a surprise that Bing Chat is making an appearance. In the latest beta releases for the Android app, a Bing button is available in the keyboard’s toolbar, which gives you a text box for entering a prompt. The view also expands into a full-size popup with the usual Bing Chat interface.

Microsoft CTO Pedram Rezaei confirmed on Twitter that that the AI assistant is “slowly rolling out,” though there’s no indication for when the iOS version will receive the same feature. On Apple devices, the quickest way to access Bing Chat is probably still with the Bing app.

Microsoft announced in September 2022 that it was discontinuing SwiftKey for iPhone and iPad, but the decision was later reversed in November due to “popular demand.” The Android version has been under active development the whole time, while some of SwiftKey’s technology still powers the virtual keyboard on Windows 10 and 11.