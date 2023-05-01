What to Look for in a Robot Lawn Mower in 2023

Though they don’t get the same attention as robot vacuums or smart thermostats, robot lawn mowers are some of the coolest smart home gadgets on the market. Prices have started to drop over the past few years, so if you don’t mind spending at least $800 to automate your yard care tasks completely, they’re worth picking up.

But several factors must be considered before you rush out and buy a robot lawn mower. The first thing you’ll need to do is figure out how big your yard is. Robot lawn mowers are rated for different size yards—and there’s nothing worse than going through the laborious setup process only to realize it won’t cut your entire property. If you can’t find a singular robot that supports your backyard, you can also set up multiple robots to cut different sections—though that, of course, ups your costs significantly.

Aside from the size of your yard, you’ll also need to look at how sloped it may be. Robot lawn mowers are surprisingly heavy, and not all of them are up to the task of traversing inclines every day. Uneven yards and random obstacles typically aren’t an issue for the best robot lawn mowers, but hills are the one thing that can trip up these futuristic devices, so make sure the one you can handle the incline you need it to.

The installation process is the last thing to consider when purchasing a robot lawn mower. Most products use a boundary wire, which must be placed around the edge of your property. This ensures your robot never wanders into restricted areas or your neighbor’s yard, and it can be time-consuming to get these working properly.

Some robot lawn mowers use GPS positioning to monitor their location and remove the need for boundary wires, although many still prefer the physical boundaries offered by guide wires.

Once you’ve researched and figured out your yard’s slope and dimensions, you can invest in a robot lawn mower. If you need help narrowing down your options, here’s a look at five of the best available right now.

Best Robot Lawn Mower Overall: Worx Landroid L

Considering its price tag, the Worx Landroid L packs an absolute punch. For less than $1,500, you get a powerful robot lawn mower built to handle up to half an acre, supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi networks, and features a unique Power Share battery that allows it to work with other Worx tools.

However, one of its coolest features is the floating blade disc, which automatically lifts to produce an even cut when traversing uneven terrain. It also ensures the robot never gets stuck on a tricky part of your lawn. You’ll even find a brushless motor inside—a feature that allows the tiny Landroid L to run longer than comparative brushed motors and cover tons of square footage despite its small footprint.

Rounding out the Landroid L spec sheet is a built-in LCD to quickly check its settings, a height adjustment knob, and a rain sensor that ensures it’ll never be cutting wet grass. And like most robot lawn mowers, this one cuts your grass into fine particles, which means no bagging is required (and the grass particles serve as additional fertilizer for your yard).

You’ll need to install a boundary wire, which is a sticking point for almost all but the most premium robot lawn mowers, but that’s a minor complaint for an otherwise well-rounded device.

Best Budget Robot Lawn Mower: Gardena Sileno City

Few robots with a price tag under $1,000 are worth your money, but the Gardena Sileno City is one of them. It’s not a good fit for sprawling backyards, but if you live in the city and have a small patch of grass, the Sileno City should be at the top of your list.

Lawn mowers aren’t known for being quiet, but somehow the Sileno City manages to operate at noise levels of just 57 dbA. That’s almost half the value of regular lawn mowers, making this an unintrusive way to manicure your lawn without disturbing nearby neighbors or other members of your home. And despite its quiet motors, it can still handle hills with up to a 35-percent incline.

Another departure from the norm for the Sileno City is its design. Most robot lawn mowers look utilitarian and industrial, but this one is decidedly modern and futuristic. It won’t be to everyone’s liking, but it’s hard to complain when you look at the price tag.

Other notable features include a cutting height ranging from 0.8 to 2 inches, a 75-minute charging time, and the ability to navigate tight spaces thanks to its slim design. In short, this is one of the best robot lawn mowers for small yards around.

Best Robot Lawn Mower for One Acre: Robomow RK4000

Pros ✓ Ability to set up mowing zones

Ability to set up mowing zones ✓ Staggered blades for even trim

Staggered blades for even trim ✓ No-frills aesthetic Cons ✗ Hefty $2,000 price tag

The Robomow RK4000 brings tons of cool features to the table. Beyond the ability to set up multiple mowing zones and starting points, it boasts some of this list’s most rugged wheels, allowing it to cruise over uneven terrain without batting an eye.

If you’re sitting on a property that’s one acre in size, there’s bound to be plenty of uneven ground or other debris that’ll throw a wrench into your robot lawn mower’s performance. But with a narrow design, brushless DC motor, and staggered blades for an even cut, the Robomow RK4000 shouldn’t run into many issues.

While you can probably find a few products with lower price tags capable of handling a one-acre property, none are as robust as this. Toss in anassortment of safety features (such as auto-stop when the device is lifted and child-lock), and the Robomow RK4000 makes a great companion for your sprawling lawn.

Pros ✓ Rated for 2.5 acres

Rated for 2.5 acres ✓ Impressive smart home connectivity

Impressive smart home connectivity ✓ Wire-free setup Cons ✗ Expensive

Expensive ✗ Not ideal for yards with tree cover

Husqvarna is a well-known name in the world of outdoor tools, and its lineup is robot lawn mowers are among the best available right now. The Automower 450X EPOS is a particular standout if you have a large yard, as it’s rated to cover up to 2.5 acres.

Many useful features on the 450X EPOS include GPS theft protection, over-the-air firmware updates, the ability to manually steer the robot with a smartphone app, and EPOS (Exact Positioning Operating System) support that allows for pinpoint precision. EPOS also allows for a wire-free installation, although you’ll need a yard largely free of tree coverage to work as intended.

One of the biggest downsides to the Husqvarna 450X EPOS is its price tag—which sits at just under $6,000. For that price, you can purchase multiple robot lawn mowers rated for less acreage and use them to cover your whole yard. Granted, the idea of maintaining a fleet of robot lawn mowers isn’t appealing to many, and the 450X EPOS is the all-in-solution that’s worth the investment.

Best Robot Lawn Mower for Hills: Husqvarna Automower 450XH

Pros ✓ GPS-assisted navigation

GPS-assisted navigation ✓ Support for Alexa and Google Home

Support for Alexa and Google Home ✓ Can handle 45-degree inclines Cons ✗ Expensive

Cutting grass up an incline is more challenging than you’d think, as it requires a decent amount of horsepower (and a large battery) to propel a hefty robot lawn mower up a hill. Thankfully, the Automower 450XH is more than up to the task, with support for inclines up to 45 degrees.

A few other mowers support this level of incline, but the other features found on Husqvarna’s premium product make it stand out from the pack. This includes a premium design, the ability to mow 1.25 acres, large wheels with rugged tread, and the ability to easily tackle tall patches of grass, making it a great companion for your hilly backyard.

Like the other Husqvarna robot on this list, the 450XH isn’t cheap. But you’re getting a durable, reliable robot lawn mower for that upfront investment, which should serve you well for years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I set up a robot lawn mower? Installation varies by product. Some require you to set up boundary lines around your properties, others require the installation of a reference point or other identifying markers. Be sure to consult your product manual for instructions. Can robot lawn mowers go up hills? Yes, although not all mowers can go up the same inclines. Many offer AWD or increased power and traction to tackle steep hills, so be sure to check out the specifics for your product to make sure it can clear the inclines you need it to. Do robot lawn mowers work on uneven lawns? Yes, but performance varies by model. If you have a very uneven lawn, you’ll want to pick up a model with large wheels and a cutting height that’s highly adjustable, as this will give you the best chance for an even cut that doesn’t scrape the ground.