Microsoft revealed in March that its Bing-like Copilot AI assistant is coming to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams. It turns out that Copilot also coming to OneNote.

The Microsoft 365 Copilot is coming to OneNote, in a similar fashion to the AI features already on the way for Word, PowerPoint, and some of Microsoft’s other applications. Today’s blog post explains, “It works with you, embedded in the other Microsoft 365 apps you use daily to help you unlock productivity, unleash creativity, and uplevel your skills.”

You’ll be able to ask Copliot prompts like, “Create a plan for my daughter’s high school graduation party,” or “Summarize notes into bullet points on a new page,” and the cloud-powered AI will try to complete the request. Microsoft says it will be capable of reorganizing your notebook, adjusting formatting, and highlighting important sections.

You’ll be able to review any content generated by Copilot, and either accept it, ask Copilot to regenerate the response, or trash it. That should prevent the AI from unexpectedly breaking your notes. That’s also similar to Google’s in-development AI generation for Docs and Gmail.

Microsoft didn’t provide an exact timeline for when Copilot will arrive in OneNote. Presumably, the company will test it with select customers before opening it up to a public preview, like the current rollout for Copilot in other apps. Most of the development on OneNote lately has been merging the now-deprecated “OneNote for Windows 10” and classic OneNote for Windows into a single modern experience.