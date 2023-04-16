Reddit is a vast community of people in thousands of different forums called “subreddits.” Anyone can make their own subreddit, which has led to some pretty…strange groups forming. We’ve compiled ten entertaining subreddits for your browsing pleasure.

11Foot8 is a subreddit inspired by a railroad trestle bridge in Durham, North Carolina. The bridge is, as you might expect, has 11 feet 8 inches of clearance. There are plenty of warning signs, but many semi trucks still attempt to drive under it to great disaster. The subreddit includes photos from other low bridges as well.

The name of this subreddit is pretty self-explanatory. It’s dedicated to photos of cats on glass, especially how silly and cute they look from underneath. It’s a fun subreddit for animal lovers.

People can be pretty particular about how TVs are mounted. You don’t want it to be so high that you’re craning your neck to look up. Don’t believe me? There’s an entire subreddit dedicated to photos of TVs that are mounted too high.

Did you know there’s no rule against eating or drinking in the shower? Some things are better than others to eat, and apparently, oranges are toward the top of the list—especially if the orange has been refrigerated. This subreddit is for people who just love eating oranges in the shower.

Another self-explanatory subreddit—it’s literally photos of bread stapled to trees. The rules of the subreddit are very clear. It must be bread, it must be a staple, and it must be a tree. And no more than three pieces per tree. Let’s not get crazy, folks.

You’ll never guess what this subreddit is about! Dogs wearing shirts—okay, yeah, it’s cats wearing all sorts of hats. Sometimes it’s a real hat, sometimes it’s a leaf from a tree or a cardboard box. You never know what you’re going to see (but it will be a cat in a hat).

If you love a good Photoshop, you’re going to love this subreddit. I had no idea cat heads fit so well on owl bodies until I found this subreddit, but it really works, and it’s surprisingly not as creepy as you might expect. Who knew!

If you love baked beans, boy have I got a subreddit for you. Beans In Things is dedicated to people who put canned baked beans in things canned baked beans don’t belong in. Socks, popsicles, Pop-Tarts, chocolate bunnies, you name it.

Conspiracy theories can be fun to joke about, especially the really ridiculous ones. “Birds Aren’t Real” is a satirical conspiracy theory that claims birds are actually drones controlled by the government. It’s a fun subreddit that shows how people find “proof” to validate conspiracy theories.

You know that classic thing people say when food is delicious? “Bone apple tea!” At least, that’s how it can sound. This is a subreddit dedicated to misheard or misspelled words and phrases that make up new funny phrases.

With so much disheartening stuff on the internet, it’s great to find communities on Reddit that form around silly, harmless fun. Eating an orange in the shower and posting about it with your buddies is a good time. But when you’re ready to clear your gross bean adventures, know how to delete your Reddit history.