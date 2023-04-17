If you enjoyed an adrenal-pumping weekend watching the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, then you know the skills and thrills Kyle Weatherman’s driving brings to the race. He’s considered a renowned national treasure, which is why Fanttik is excited to collaborate with him on a signature edition of their flagship tire inflator.

The Partnership NASCAR Fans Have Been Waiting For

Fanttik is recognized for providing innovative products that cater to sports, outdoor adventures, and various automotive needs, such as tire inflation and jump-starting. The company has earned the internationally revered Red Dot Design Award and IF Design Award multiple times and has also received the prestigious SEMA Global Media Award for its X8 APEX portable tire inflator. The award-winning brand is now teaming up with NASCAR Xfinity driver Kyle Weatherman to give fans a limited-edition signature series of its flagship inflator, combining top-quality innovation with Weatherman’s prized signature.

The X8 APEX tire inflator features a built-in, high-performance chip that can quickly inflate in five minutes or less. If you’re pumping up several sports balls, or tires on a bicycle, motorcycle, or car, this inflator can help you get the job done with ease. It comes with a large-capacity Li-ion battery and four smart, preset inflation modes so you can select the right pressure value for your needs. The X8 APEX also has a built-in shut-off feature that stops inflating when it detects that the desired pressure has been reached, so you never have to worry about over-inflation. Not only is the X8 APEX great for quick airing something up, but the inflator’s USB-C input port, USB-A output port, and LED light make it convenient and reliable during emergency situations, as well.

Equal in convenience and reliability, Fanttik’s portable jump starters are invaluable to have around. Whether you want the 2,000 Amp power of the T8 APEX or the 3000 Amp power the T8 MAX provides, you’ll enjoy rapid charging, a smart detection display, as well as reverse polarity and spark-proof technology for a safe, mistake-free design. Both jump starters also have built-in USB-C ports to keep your electronics powered up anytime you need them.

Stay Prepared on the Road With Fanttik

When it comes to auto inflation solutions and jump starters, go for the award-winning brand trusted by NASCAR Xfinity driver Kyle Weatherman. Now is your chance to get the Kyle Weatherman edition of the X8 APEX tire inflator for $109.97 ($40 off). You can also get the original X8 APEX tire inflator for only $99.97 ($30 off) with the on-screen checkout coupon. Pick up extreme portable power with the T8 APEX 2000 Amp jump starter for $99.97 ($70 off), or the T8 MAX 3000 Amp jump starter for $169.97 ($30 off) when you apply the on-screen coupons at checkout.