Seagate has already released a few Star Wars-themed external hard drives, perfect for everything from Word documents to Death Star plans. Now the company has revealed internal SSDs based on Star Wars, too.

Seagate has announced a new series of FireCuda NVMe SSDs with interchangeable faceplate designs, inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker. Each plate has the character’s name with a glowing representation of their lightsaber from the films and TV shows. SSDs with integrated lighting aren’t anything new, but these drives have an extra bit of Star Wars flair. The faceplate mechanism also functions as a passive heatsink, which helps keep the SSD cool during extended use and preventing thermal throttling.

Moving onto the technical details, Seagate says the drives support PCIe Gen 4, with sequential read speeds of up to 7300 MB/s. Based on that information, it seems like the drive might be a modified FireCuda 530, which has advertised sequential write speeds of 3,000 MB/s for the 500. GB model, 6,000 MB/s for the 1 TB model, an 6,900 MB/s for the 2 TB and 4 TB versions. Seagate says the Star Wars drives will only be sold in capacities up to 2 TB, but will have a five-year limited warranty.

You’ll be able to buy the Lightsaber Collection FireCuda SSDs starting today. The 1 TB drive costs $185, while the 2 TB drive is $290. That’s quite the premium to have a lightsaber drive in your PC — Seagate’s regular 1TB FireCuda 530 costs around $110.