Access to OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, whether in ChatGPT or through the API, is still much more limited than GPT-3.5. This means you have to be selective about what jobs you give to the big-brain version of GPT everyone’s talking about.

ChatGPT 4’s Current Limitations

To use GPT-4 with ChatGPT at the time of writing, you must be a paying ChatGPT Plus subscriber. Additionally, you can only give GPT-4 25 prompts every three hours, and its responses are painfully slow.

In contrast, the default GPT-3.5 Turbo model is fast, efficient, and there are no usage limits we’ve yet encountered. Yet, at the same time, GPT-4 is significantly better at doing some types of tasks than GPT-3.5 Turbo. So much better, in fact, that in some cases it’s the clear choice.

1. Crafting Complex Prompts

GPT-4 is slow but smart, GPT-3.5 Turbo is fast, but sometimes a little too quick on the draw. One excellent use of GPT-4 in ChatGPT is making prompts for GPT-3.5. You can use a short prompt in GPT-4 to generate a long and detailed prompt, which can then be used with GPT-3.5 Turbo to get more precise and accurate responses. This approach can help you obtain better results in less time than if you tried to work solely with GPT-4.

Simply explain briefly to GPT-4 what you need GPT 3.5 to do, and ask for a prompt to get that result. Then copy and paste the prompt into 3.5.

2. Logic Problems

GPT-4 excels at solving logic problems thanks to its improved reasoning capabilities. It can handle puzzles and riddles that would stump GPT-3.5 Turbo, making it an invaluable tool for those who enjoy brain teasers or need assistance with logical analysis. Just be mindful of the prompts and response time limitations when using GPT-4 for this purpose; it’s better to include multi-step instructions so you don’t hit that message limit too quickly.

3. Verifying GPT 3.5 Text

You can use GPT-4’s advanced language understanding to verify and improve text generated by GPT-3.5 Turbo. You can refine the output by running GPT-3.5 Turbo-generated content through GPT-4 and ensure it meets higher quality standards. This is particularly useful for professional writing projects, where accuracy and clarity are paramount.

4. Complex Coding

When it comes to generating or understanding complex code, GPT-4 holds a clear advantage over its predecessor. Its enhanced learning capabilities make it a valuable resource for developers seeking assistance with debugging, optimizing, or even creating new code from scratch. It can provide insights and suggestions that GPT-3.5 Turbo may overlook, helping to streamline the development process.

So you can create code fast with GPT 3.5 Turbo, and then use GPT 4 to debug or refine that code in one big sweep.

5. Nuanced Text Transformation

GPT-4’s heightened understanding of context and subtlety allows it to excel at nuanced text transformation tasks. Whether you’re looking to rephrase sentences, translate text, or adapt content for different audiences, GPT-4 can handle these tasks with greater accuracy and finesse than GPT-3.5 Turbo. This is particularly valuable for writers, marketers, and content creators who need to repurpose their work for various platforms and readerships.

You can generate tons of draft text with GPT 3.5 Turbo, and then feed it into GPT-4 in ChatGPT with a prompt to rewrite or modify it in some way. Then wait for the smarter AI model to work its magic.

6. Complex Knowledge Work

For tasks that require a deep understanding of a subject, GPT-4 is the go-to choice. Its improved comprehension of complex topics enables it to provide more accurate and detailed information than GPT-3.5 Turbo. Researchers, academics, and professionals can leverage GPT-4 for tasks like literature reviews, in-depth analysis, and expert-level insights.

