Easter may have already come and gone, but BLUETTI’s huge portable power station sale is still active for several more days. The provider of premium power solutions has discounted its AC200MAX Expandable Power Station, AC500 + B300S Home Battery Backup, and EB3A Portable Power Station by up to $300 off from today through April 18. Grab these savings now before they’re all gone!

No home should be without a backup power supply, even if you don’t live in an area prone to inclement weather. It’s the kind of device you’re better off having on hand and never needing than the alternative. One solution–the AC200MAX, which is on sale starting at $1,699 ($260 off)–is an expandable station that’s compatible with BLUETTI’s portable solar panels for a wholly reliable power source that can stay charged up and running, as long as you have access to the sun.

Its 2,048Wh capacity can be expanded up to 8,192Wh with two B300 expansion battery packs. While the B300 can be purchased during the Easter sale for $1,899 (100 off), it’s also available as part of a bundle with the AC500 power station. The bundle is on sale for $4,799 ($300 off) and has a total capacity of 8,072Wh.

The AC200MAX and AC500 are both outfitted with a good variety of inputs, including 100W USB-C ports, 120V AC outputs, and options for wireless charging. No matter which one you choose, BLUETTI’s backup batteries and power solutions are versatile units capable of keeping a household running, no matter the conditions.

If you need something more compact to take on the road, the EB3A 268Wh portable station is also on sale for $479 ($139) when bundled with a PV120 portable solar panel. Its size and versatility make the EB3A great for outdoor adventures and long-distance road trips.

Whether you’re just trying to keep your electronics charged and running when you have no other power source, or you’re taking a portable power pack for an excursion in the great outdoors, BLUETTI’s Easter sale will ensure you have the proper tools to do it all. From today through April 18, pick up the AC200MAX, AC500 + B300S bundle, or EB3A portable station for hundreds off their usual retail prices. Other BLUETTI devices are also on sale for a limited time, including the EP500Pro backup power supply, which is just $4,999 ($100 off). Make sure you check out all the savings by visiting BLUETTI’s official website today.