What to Look For in a Waterproof Phone Pouch in 2023

The best waterproof phone pouches keep your phone dry even in the wettest conditions, whether you have an iPhone, an Android phone like a Samsung Galaxy, or any other smartphone-shaped electronic device. But not all pouches promising to protect your phone from the water are great at it. So it’s essential to look for a few things to ensure you get the pouch that will keep the water away.

The most crucial detail for any waterproof pouch is its IP rating. The last digit in an IP or ingress protection rating will tell you how much water a pouch can handle. IPX8 is the best you can get. It means a waterproof pouch or a dry bag can withstand immersion in over one meter of water for an extended period. But the manufacturer decides the exact depth and the time, so not all IPX8-rated pouches have the same resistance to water.

You may also want buoyancy support, especially if you plan to go in deep water—so that if you drop your phone in those conditions, it’ll float up to the top.

Among other features, screen and camera accessibility are important. Otherwise, you won’t be able to use your phone or take pictures and videos with it when it’s in the pouch. For many, if you need to take your phone out of the pouch to use it, it’ll ruin the point of the pouch in the first place!

Finally, once you have received your waterproof phone pouch, it’s a good idea to test it in some water to ensure there are no defects and it works as intended.

Pelican Products is known for its high-quality cases to keep your gear safe. So it’s no surprise that the company also produces a top-notch waterproof pouch for your phone. Part of the company’s Marine lineup, this waterproof floating pouch will keep your phone safe from water, dust, sand, and snow while you are doing outdoor activities.

Besides keeping water away from your phone, the pouch features built-in air cushions to provide buoyancy and ensure it doesn’t get lost in the depths of a water body.

There are also transparent windows to let you access the phone’s touchscreen and cameras. But as this pouch isn’t designed for one particular phone, it may block parts of the screen or rear cameras in the case of some phones. Also, several user reviews on Amazon indicate that your phone’s touchscreen may not always work while you are underwater.

In other highlights, the waterproof pouch comes with a removable lanyard to help you keep your phone close to you.

Notably, while Pelican claims that the Marine pouch is rated IP68, it can only withstand underwater submersion to a depth of one meter for up to 30 minutes, the exact depth and duration required for IP67 certification. But confusing IP certification aside, unless you plan to go diving, it’s still a great option.

You can buy the Pelican Marine Waterproof Floating Pouch in regular (for phones with a display size up to 6.5 inches) and XL (phones with a display size up to 7 inches, like the iPhone 14 Pro Max) options. Both sizes are also available in multiple colors. Remember, if your phone has a case, you may have to remove it to fit in the pouch.

Pelican Marine Waterproof Phone Pouch From a durable design to the built-in air cushions, the Pelican Marine Waterproof Floating Pouch is a great companion for your phone.

Pros ✓ Affordable

Affordable ✓ Water resistance up to 30 meters

Water resistance up to 30 meters ✓ Comes with an adjustable armband and detachable lanyard

Comes with an adjustable armband and detachable lanyard ✓ Buoyant Cons ✗ No underwater touchscreen support

This MoKo phone pouch is a great option if you don’t want to spend too much on a waterproof bag purchase. At under $10, it’s affordable and comes in five colors. But despite its low price tag, the MoKo offering will keep your phone dry thanks to its IPX8 certification. The company promises water resistance up to 30 meters.

In other features, the pouch is bundled with a detachable lanyard and an adjustable armband, making it perfect for kayaking, surfing, fishing, and other water-related activities.

The pouch can accommodate phones with screen sizes up to 7 inches (accommodating most popular phone brands, including the Galaxy S23 series) with extra space for a couple of cards or IDs. Plus, it’s buoyant, so your phone won’t sink to the bottom of the water.

Sadly, while you can view the phone’s display underwater through the transparent window, you won’t be able to use the touchscreen to operate the phone.

MoKo Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch MoKo's waterproof phone pouch won't require you to break the bank. But it'll still keep your phone safe from water.

Best Waterproof Phone Pouch for Protection: Stash7 Waterpocket

Pros ✓ Dual locking offers a secure seal

Dual locking offers a secure seal ✓ IPX8 rating

IPX8 rating ✓ Clear windows for screen and rear cameras

Clear windows for screen and rear cameras ✓ Multiple color options Cons ✗ Relatively expensive

The Stand7 Waterpocket differentiates itself from the cheaper waterproof pouches using durable materials and a dual locking mechanism. This keeps your phone dry and makes the pouch last an extended period.

The company says the waterproof pouch can hold phones with a display size of up to 7.5 inches. And you won’t even have to remove your phone case, as long as it’s not too thick.

Among other highlights, the Waterpocket is IPX8 rated and comes with a 44-inch-long shock cord to hang the pouch around your body or tie it to your life jacket, belt, or something else.

Like most other waterproof pouches, the Stash7 offering includes clear windows for the screen and the rear cameras. But you’ll have trouble operating your phone’s touchscreen underwater—though you can start recording a video before diving down and grab your video that way.

You can order the pouch in Orange, Black, and Blue colors.

Stash7 Waterpocket With the IPX8 rating, the Stand7 Waterpocket is ready for your next water-related outdoor activity. It also includes a clear window to view the phone screen.

Best Waterproof Waist Phone Pouch: Syncwire Waterproof Pouch

Pros ✓ Great value for money

Great value for money ✓ Excellent waterproof seal

Excellent waterproof seal ✓ Large enough to store your phone and some emergency items

Large enough to store your phone and some emergency items ✓ IP68 rating Cons ✗ Can't take photos or videos because of the pouch's frosted appearance

Unlike our other recommendations, the Syncwire waterproof pouch is built to be worn around the waist. It features an adjustable strap that can accommodate waist sizes from 31 to 47 inches. Another key highlight of the pouch is its relatively large size, allowing it to store almost every phone and even house the Apple iPad Mini. So you also have plenty of space to throw in your cards, IDs, or some cash if needed.

It includes three zip locks and a Velcro fastener for a superior seal against water, which shows in its IP68 rating. Besides water, the Syncwire Waterproof Pouch also protects your devices from dust, sand, and snow.

Plus, you’ll be happy to know that you can view the phone or tablet’s screen through the relatively transparent pouch and use the touchscreen. But the frosted look isn’t ideal for taking photos or videos.

Lastly, with a price tag of just $22, its two-pack is a fantastic value, and you can share the second pouch with your partner, family member, or friend.

Syncwire Waterproof Pouch with Waist Strap The Syncwire Waterproof Pouch can not only store your phone, but it also has space for a few other emergency items.

Pros ✓ Relatively large sizes

Relatively large sizes ✓ Dust- and sand-resistant

Dust- and sand-resistant ✓ Floatable Cons ✗ No clear window for the rear cameras

No clear window for the rear cameras ✗ No bundled cord or strap

Nite Ize’s Runoff Waterproof Travel Pouch is perfect for keeping your phone, a small tablet, USB cables, or an e-reader dry while you are on a beach, boating, or doing anything in which your devices may get wet. Its Small size can easily accommodate even the largest phones, whereas the Medium size suits small tablets and e-readers. Both versions use the company’s TRU Zip technology that offers a solid seal against water, dust, and sand.

But as the Runoff offering is rated IP67, it can only withstand submersion in one-meter-deep water for 30 minutes. So if you need support for more depth, go for one of our IP68 or IPX8-rated recommendations.

Additionally, while the travel pouch doesn’t come with a belt or cord, there are anchor points to clip a carabiner for attaching it to your backpack or using a third-party strap.

Moreover, there is no window for the rear cameras, but you get a clear window on the front to view the phone screen or control it using the touchscreen.

You can buy the Runoff Waterproof Travel Pouch in Charcoal and Blue colors.

Runoff Waterproof Travel Pouch The Runoff WaterProof Travel Pouch is great if you want both water and dust resistance in a dry bag for your phone.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do waterproof phone pouches work? Waterproof phone pouches are a great way to keep your phone dry whenever you are around water. So yes, high-quality waterproof phone pouches work. How do I clean a waterproof phone pouch? It's always a good idea to follow the manufacturer's instructions while cleaning any product. But if there are none, you can wash the waterproof phone pouches with mild soap and water without issues. You can also use alcohol-based or antibacterial wipes to disinfect them. But don't use any harsh chemicals such as bleach. Can I wear a waterproof phone pouch on water park rides? It will depend on the water park ride administration and operators. While some may allow you to take your pouch on the ride as long as it's properly secured, others restrict pouches on rides. But there are typically no such restrictions in pools in water parks.