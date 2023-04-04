AMD’s Ryzen 7000 processors are great, but they require new motherboards compared to older CPUs, which is another expense for upgrading. The cheapest B650 motherboards can go as low as $200. If you don’t need all the bells and whistles, the new A620 motherboards are AMD’s newest budget option.

The A620 chipset is joining the B650/B650E and X670/X670E chipsets as AMD’s current-gen motherboards, with the A620 chipset being the lowest-end out of the three. Despite being lower-end, they support all the key features supported by the new AMD chip range, including the AM5 socket, as well as DDR5 RAM. It does let go of some features, though.

Introducing the AMD A620 chipset, enabling users to harness the power of Ryzen 7000 Series processors with the features and performance of the AM5 platform.

For starters, there’s no support for PCIe Gen 5, opting instead for the older, but still fast and reliable PCIe Gen 4. It also has a maximum of four SATA connections and up to 32 PCIe lanes, of which you have one 16x slot for a graphics card and an m.2 slot for one NVMe PCIe 4 SSD. It also doesn’t support CPU overclocking, although RAM overclocking through AMD EXPO is still fine.

Despite its shortcomings, A620 motherboards can harness the full potential of Ryzen 7000 CPUs. These motherboards are a good fit for either an office PC or a low-budget gaming PC. The motherboard itself doesn’t have much of an impact on performance, but you might be missing some features that are present in the higher-end models, so some people might still prefer a B650 or X670 motherboard. Still, this is pretty okay.

You can expect A620 motherboards to pop up on store shelves within the next few weeks.