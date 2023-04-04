OnePlus is probably best known for its smartphones, but the company also sells earbuds (and soon, a tablet). The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 wireless earbuds are now out, and they look impressive for the $59 asking price.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is a pair of true wireless earbuds, complete with 12.4mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 support, IP55 water and sweat resistance, and a design that slightly resembles the AirPods and AirPods Pro. It supports active noise cancellation (ANC), with OnePlus promising “up to 25dB of active noise cancellation.” ANC isn’t unheard of (pun intended) with earbuds in this price range, but it is less common than with $100+ wireless earbuds.

The earbuds are compatible with any device that supports Bluetooth audio, but there are a few features that only work when paired to a supported OnePlus phone. There’s a fast pair popup when opening the earbuds, and support for Dolby Atmos sound. If you have an iPhone or non-OnePlus Android device, you can change the settings through the HeyMelody app, but OnePlus devices don’t need a separate download.

OnePlus estimates that the earbuds can last for seven hours with ANC off, or 5 hours with ANC on, both with playing media at 50% volume. For phone calls, the battery life drops to 4 hours with ANC off and 3.5 hours with ANC.

The earbuds are available to order now from OnePlus’s website for $59 in the US, and $85 in Canda. It should also appear on Amazon “in mid-April.” There are already a few early reviews.