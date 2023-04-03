It’s common for workplaces to provide benefits through third-party companies, like discounts at certain stores or various memberships. One benefit might become more common in the coming weeks and months: a Spotify Premium subscription.

Spotify announced today that it will open up Spotify for Work to more companies, which allows companies to to offer a free Spotify Premium subscription to their workers as a benefit. The program is open to any company with more than 50,000 employees — sorry, mom and pop shops.

Spotify has experimented with a work benefit option for years. The new availability comes after a test trial with global professional services firm Accenture last year. Before that, Spotify’s far-reaching deal with Starbucks in 2015 included free Spotify Premium access for all employees (which still seems to be available).

If you happen to work at a larger company, you might see free Spotify access listed as a bonus in the future. Hopefully, your coworkers won’t be blasting their playlists at the office, though.