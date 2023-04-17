If you happen to own more than two Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, a dedicated charging dock could come in handy if you usually play Switch with your TV. This new charging dock from HyperX wants to be the perfect tool for the job.

The HP-owned HyperX has announced a charging station dubbed the HyperX ChargePlay Quad 2. As you’ve probably guessed by the “Quad” name, it’s a charging station that lets you charge up to four Joy-Cons at the same time. That’s helpful if you own two pairs of Joy-Cons and need them always ready for party games. It hooks up directly to Nintendo’s own Switch TV dock, thanks to a two-meter USB-C cable, and it’s able to charge all four controllers in just four hours.

When you’re finishing a gaming session and you want to top-up your controllers, just slide them into the dock and they’ll start charging. It has a set of LED lights to let you know when it’s done charging, and a rubberized weighted base holds all four controllers in place securely. It’s the perfect companion for keeping multiple Joy-Cons charged up and ready to go at any time.

You can buy the ChargePlay Quad 2 for $29.99 today on HyperX’s website. It should eventually appear at normal retail stores, too.