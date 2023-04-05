eReaders come in many shapes and forms, and if you want an alternative to the old, reliable Kindle, there are plenty of options out there. Rakuten Kobo is one of the most popular brands, and it just released a new model: the Elipsa 2E.

The Rakuten-owned brand has launched its newest eReader, with what it calls a “totally reimagined, best-in-class” experience for both reading and writing. It comes with a backlit 10.3-inch e-ink panel, which allows it to run weeks on a single charge. It also has 32GB of storage for storing lots of eBooks. This, combined with its battery life, will allow you to read whatever you want anytime. It’s also friendly on the environment, using 85% recycled plastic for its construction, with 10% of that plastic being ocean-bound.

Perhaps its biggest improvement is the Kobo Stylus 2, serving as an upgrade to the first model and letting you mark up and highlight notes within a book, or even jot down your own notes every once in a while.

The Rakuten Kobo Elipsa 2E eReader will become available for pre-order tomorrow. It’s an expensive eReader, coming in at $399.99, but it’s probably one of the best your money can buy. It’ll go on sale on April 19, 2023.