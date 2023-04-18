First, open a PowerShell window as admin, run the Get-AppxPackage -allusers *WindowsStore* | Remove-AppxPackage command, and reboot your PC. Then, reinstall Microsoft Store by opening PowerShell as admin and running this command: Get-AppxPackage -AllUsers Microsoft.WindowsStore* | Foreach {Add-AppxPackage -DisableDevelopmentMode -Register "$($_.InstallLocation)\AppXManifest.xml"}

Is the Microsoft Store not working correctly on your Windows 11 PC? You can fix nearly any problem related to the Microsoft Store by uninstalling and reinstalling it. Here’s how to do just that.

Note: This process involves running commands in PowerShell to remove core packages, so consider reinstalling Microsoft Store only when all your other fixes have failed to work. Also, we recommend you create a system restore point before removing the Store just in case anything goes wrong.

Step 1: Uninstall Microsoft Store From Windows 11

Unlike other apps, you can’t remove Microsoft Store using Settings or Control Panel. You’ll have to run a command from a PowerShell window to get rid of the Store app.

To start, access your PC’s “Start” menu and find “PowerShell”. Right-click the app and choose “Run as Administrator.”

In the “User Account Control” prompt, select “Yes.”

On the PowerShell window, type the following command and press Enter:

Get-AppxPackage -allusers *WindowsStore* | Remove-AppxPackage

In this command, -allusers means removing Store for all the users on your PC, WindowsStore refers to Microsoft Store, and the Remove-AppxPackage part tells PowerShell to remove the Store app.

When the command has finished running, close PowerShell. Then, reboot your PC by opening the “Start” menu, clicking the “Power” icon, and choosing “Restart.”

Step 2: Reinstall Microsoft Store on Windows 11

To Microsoft Store back on your PC fully refreshed, run a command in PowerShell as follows.

Open the “Start” menu, find “PowerShell”, and click “Run as Administrator.” In the “User Account Control” prompt, click “Yes.”

In PowerShell, type the following command and press Enter:

Get-AppxPackage -AllUsers Microsoft.WindowsStore* | Foreach {Add-AppxPackage -DisableDevelopmentMode -Register "$($_.InstallLocation)\AppXManifest.xml"}

In this command, -allusers installs Store for all users on your system and Microsoft.WindowsStore refers to the Microsoft Store app.

When you’ve executed the command, restart your PC. You now have a new copy of Microsoft Store installed on your computer. Enjoy!

