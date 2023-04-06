To check if ChatGPT is down, use the OpenAI Status page, Downdetector, or Twitter. If it's indeed down, you can wait or use an alternative like Bing AI chat.

Having trouble accessing ChatGPT in your web browser? The platform may be down and completely unable to serve you. Here’s how to check if ChatGPT is down for everyone and what to do if that’s the case.

Check If ChatGPT Is Down

To check if ChatGPT is facing an outage, use the official OpenAI Status site, a third-party site called Downdetector, or Twitter.

Option 1: Using OpenAI Status

One way to check if ChatGPT is down is by accessing the OpenAI Status site. This is the official ChatGPT site that tells you if the platform is experiencing any issues.

Once you’re on the site, you’ll see the current status of various ChatGPT functions. If you see any problems listed here, that may be why you can’t access the platform.

ChatGPT’s server-side issues will have to be resolved by the server team, so unfortunately, you can’t do anything on your end to fix the issue.

Option 2: Using Downdetector

Another way to check if ChatGPT is down is by accessing the OpenAI page on Downdetector. This site relies on user-reported issues to figure out if a platform is experiencing issues.

If you see any issues listed on this site, that may be why ChatGPT is down for you.

Option 3: Using Twitter

When a popular platform like ChatGPT goes down or has issues, it’s likely that people are going to discuss those issues on social media. One platform that’s usually abuzz with user-reported issues is Twitter.

You can head to Twitter and check OpenAI’s official account. You can also search for “ChatGPT down” on Twitter to see if other people are talking about the same issue that you’re experiencing.

What to Do If ChatGPT Is Down

So you’ve found that ChatGPT is indeed down, now what? While it’s up to OpenAI to fix the problem, there are a few things you can do in the meantime.

Give It Some Time

This one goes without saying, but if you must use ChatGPT for your tasks, wait until OpenAI resolves the issue and brings the service back up.

During this time, keep refreshing the site in your web browser so you know when it’s available again. If ChatGPT offers an option to receive an alert when the site is back up again on the error page, then use that option to be among the users who’re notified.

Use Bing AI and Other ChatGPT Alternatives

When you can’t talk to ChatGPT, try a service like Bing AI chat that uses GPT 4 in its backend. This means you can use ChatGPT’s features even when the site itself is down. As a bonus, since Bing is using GPT 4, you actually get free access to the version of GPT that you can’t get on ChatGPT without a paid subscription, and Bing lets you generate images too.

Tip: Bing AI chat requires that you use Microsoft Edge, but we have a workaround for using Bing AI on Chrome.

If you prefer not to use Bing AI chat, you can also look at other AI chatbot alternatives to see if one suits you better.

Why Not Try Some AI Art?

Text isn’t the only medium for taking advantage of the latest advances in AI. While ChatGPT is down, give an AI-based art generator that can create pictures of whatever you’d like to see.

You enter a description of the kind of image you want, and these tools generate an image based on your request. There are many such tools to choose from, with Midjourney being a good one.

