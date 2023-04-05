When ChatGPT denies your entry, enable or disable your VPN, turn off your web browser extensions, delete ChatGPT's cookies in your web browser, use a different web browser, and get on a completely different Wi-Fi or Ethernet network.

Trying to talk to ChatGPT only to be welcomed by the “Error Code 1020 Access Denied” error? If so, you may not have permission to access the site. You can apply a few fixes to resolve the problem and get talking with ChatGPT again. Here’s how.

What Is ChatGPT’s “Error 1020 Access Denied” Issue?

ChatGPT displays an “Error 1020: Access Denied” message when you don’t have permission to access the site. OpenAI may have blocked your IP address (the code used to identify your device on the internet) or your login session from further using the site. The website owner may have done this on suspicion you’re abusing ChatGPT. You can still get the error even if you aren’t going against OpenAI’s terms of use, thanks to a faulty web browser, a blocked VPN, or an interfering web browser extension.

RELATED: Fix: ChatGPT "Internal Server Error" and Other Common Errors

How to Fix an Error Code 1020 Access Denied on ChatGPT

Depending on the exact cause of the problem, there are multiple ways you can get around a 1020 error code on OpenAI’s website.

Enable or Disable Your VPN

Since the most common reason you can’t access ChatGPT is that the site has blocked your IP address, change your IP address, and your issue will be fixed.

If you don’t already use a VPN, get one and use it to pretend to be from another location. Using a VPN is one of the simplest ways to change your IP address, allowing you to bypass any IP-related restrictions.

If you’re already using a VPN, ChatGPT may have blocked your VPN’s IP address. In this case, turn off your VPN service and see if the site loads.

RELATED: The Best VPN Services of 2023

Turn Off Your Web Browser Extensions

Your web browser’s extensions may be interfering with ChatGPT’s functionalities, causing the site to deny your access and display an error message.

In this case, verify if the extensions are the culprit by opening the ChatGPT site in an incognito window in your Chrome, Firefox, Edge, or Safari web browser. If the site loads just fine in incognito, one or more of your browser extensions are likely the culprit.

In that case, disable all extensions in your Chrome, Firefox, Edge, or Safari web browser. Then, enable one extension at a time to find the culprit. Once you’ve found the problematic add-in, remove it from your web browser, and your issue will be resolved.

Clear ChatGPT’s Cookies in Your Web Browser

ChatGPT’s saved cookies in your web browser may be causing the issue, leading the site to display an error code 1020.

In this case, clear the cookies in your Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Safari web browsers. Then, reopen your web browser and launch the ChatGPT site.

Use Another Web Browser

If your issue persists, try using another web browser on your computer or phone to access ChatGPT. This helps verify if the issue is with your current web browser.

You can launch another web browser, say Firefox, and visit chat.openai.com. If the site loads, your previous browser had a problem. In this case, you can reset your Chrome, Firefox, or Edge browser to potentially fix your problem.

Use Another Internet Connection

If you continue to see an “Error 1020 Access Denied” message on ChatGPT, switch to a different internet connection and see if the error is gone.

You can connect your computer to another Wi-Fi network and then try to access the ChatGPT site. If you don’t have access to an extra wireless network, feel free to use your iPhone or Android phone’s hotspot function.

And that’s how you access ChatGPT when the site denies your entry to the platform. If you want to go further with the latest AI tools, check out the best synthetic art generation tools, or learn how to host your own ChatGPT-like AI bot on your computer.