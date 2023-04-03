HP-owned HyperX is an established name in the gaming PC space, making all kinds of peripherals for hardcore gamers. Now the company has revealed a new gaming mouse with a lightweight design.

HyperX has just announced the Pulsefire Haste 2 mouse, which is available in both wired and wireless configurations. According to HP, they’re perfect mice for anyone looking for a lightweight yet powerful gaming option.

The Haste 2 mouse has an 8,000 Hz polling rate, a tracking speed of 650 IPS, and supports cursor movements as fast as 26,000 DPI. As far as its weight goes, it’s just 61 grams. These specs position this mouse as one of the best mice your money can buy. It also looks really good, at least compared to other lightweight mice.

If you decide to go wireless rather than wired, you have dual-mode wireless connectivity, supporting 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth for connecting to your PC. It also has amazing battery life for its specs, giving you up to 100 hours of battery on a single charge — meaning that, at most, you could get away with charging it twice per week. You can also use it while it’s charging since the charging cable makes it act like a wired mouse.

The wired version of the Pulsefire Haste 2 mouse will set you back $59.99, while the wireless version goes up to $79.99. It should be available to purchase from the HyperX online store soon.